Matt Canada on Steelers QB competition: 'Fair doesn't mean equal'

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff has a monumental task ahead of them during this training camp. With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has to find a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2004.

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada spoke to the media on Tuesday and was asked about the three-way quarterback competition between Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. Canada said all the right things and indicated all three guys were getting good reps and did imply this was a three-man race.

He also noted that the team would be fair with all three guys but made sure to point out that fair doesn’t mean equal. The Steelers need to see more out of newcomers Trubisky and Pickett but Canada should have a good idea of what Rudolph can do in this offense. This means he could end up seeing fewer practice reps while the team evaluates the options.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

