Before the season, Aaron Judge declined an extension with the Yankees and bet on himself ahead of free agency. Others who bet on him could be in for a big payday, too. The New York slugger is now the favorite to win this year's AL MVP, dealing at a short +125 at Barstool Sportsbook. He's ahead of Angels teammates and former MVP winners Mike Trout (+325) and Shohei Ohtani (+400), the only other players priced at 10-1 or shorter to win the award.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO