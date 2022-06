Cullman, Ala. – Pastor Richard Gaub has accepted the call to become associate pastor and headmaster of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School. Pastor Gaub will be installed on Sunday, July 3, at 3:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. All are welcome to join us for this blessed occasion and to have the opportunity to meet him. Pastor Gaub has served churches and schools in Wyoming, Virginia, California and Texas. He is coming to St. Paul’s with more than 20 years of experience in administration and teaching. Pastor Gaub is a man who is patient and loving, and he is...

