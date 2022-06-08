Washington Restaurant Among The Most Beautiful In The U.S.

Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to dining, it’s not just the food and service that can leave an impact on you . The atmosphere, ambiance, and general surroundings can also make for a memorable experience.

If you’ve been interested in eating at scenic restaurants, Trips to Discover makes that search easier. They named 15 establishments the “Most Beautiful Restaurants in the U.S.” These locations have stunning views , pretty décor, and of course, delicious menu items that make for an amazing dining experience.

Only one Washington restaurant made the list: Salish Lodge & Spa Dining Room !

Writers explain why they picked this wondrous spot:

"Located atop Snoqualmie Falls in the Cascade Mountain foothills, the Salish Lodge & Spa is one of the world’s most stunning mountain resorts. Its romantic restaurant is just as impressive with the cuisine as classically Northwest as the view. There are private alcoves for dining that offer the very best vantage points of the falls for dining on dishes that feature high-quality ingredients, all sophistically presented. Entrees have included items like lamb loin with caramelized garlic and foraged mushrooms and fennel pollen-dusted halibut. There’s a chef’s tasting menu if you want to sample a range of dishes, all of which come with optional wine pairings."

You can find Salish Lodge & Spa Dining Room at 6501 Railroad Ave #101 in Snoqualmie.

Click HERE to check out Trips to Discover ’s full list.