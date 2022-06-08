ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie, WA

Washington Restaurant Among The Most Beautiful In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dxt8_0g4Oq3Sm00
Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to dining, it’s not just the food and service that can leave an impact on you . The atmosphere, ambiance, and general surroundings can also make for a memorable experience.

If you’ve been interested in eating at scenic restaurants, Trips to Discover makes that search easier. They named 15 establishments the “Most Beautiful Restaurants in the U.S.” These locations have stunning views , pretty décor, and of course, delicious menu items that make for an amazing dining experience.

Only one Washington restaurant made the list: Salish Lodge & Spa Dining Room !

Writers explain why they picked this wondrous spot:

"Located atop Snoqualmie Falls in the Cascade Mountain foothills, the Salish Lodge & Spa is one of the world’s most stunning mountain resorts. Its romantic restaurant is just as impressive with the cuisine as classically Northwest as the view. There are private alcoves for dining that offer the very best vantage points of the falls for dining on dishes that feature high-quality ingredients, all sophistically presented. Entrees have included items like lamb loin with caramelized garlic and foraged mushrooms and fennel pollen-dusted halibut. There’s a chef’s tasting menu if you want to sample a range of dishes, all of which come with optional wine pairings."

You can find Salish Lodge & Spa Dining Room at 6501 Railroad Ave #101 in Snoqualmie.

Click HERE to check out Trips to Discover ’s full list.

Comments / 0

Related
ffxnow.com

With new cafe, Army veteran brings Southern baking to Tysons workers

Tysons’ newest eatery won’t be found in the usual malls and mixed-use developments. Instead, it has set up base in a cluster of corporate office buildings where Jones Branch Drive curves parallel to the Dulles Toll Road. Welcomed with a ribbon cutting and prayer, the latter courtesy of...
TYSONS, VA
mocoshow.com

Opening Date Announced for Roaming Rooster in Pike & Rose

The grand opening for Roaming Rooster at 967 Rose Ave in N. Bethesda is set for June 21st. The 1,843-square-foot restaurant will feature its famous buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, sides, salads and an all week breakfast menu. A minority- and family-owned business founded in 2015, Roaming Rooster began as a food truck that traveled across the Washington, D.C. metro region. Its popularity grew and today there are several food trucks and multiple storefronts. This will be the first Roaming Rooster in Maryland and Montgomery County and its sixth fast-casual restaurant in the region.
BETHESDA, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

These Local Restaurants Are Serving Up NoVA’s Best Salads

If you’re craving a nutritious and light summer lunch, you’re probably in need of a refreshing salad. While there is an abundance of chain restaurants that can fulfill this craving, venture out to one of these local spots in NoVA, where you can get a delicious salad based on your preferences all while supporting a local business.
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Mandalay Announces Restaurant Will Return to Silver Spring

Popular Burmese restaurant Mandalay, which was located at 930 Bonifant Street in Silver Spring, posted a message to its Facebook account on Tuesday stating that the restaurant will be returning to Silver Spring soon. Mandalay first announced in 2019 that it would be moving to a new location in Washington,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Snoqualmie, WA
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Snoqualmie, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Washingtonian.com

This Luxury DC Home is Close to Metro and a Pool

This is the one you’ve been waiting for! A thoughtful top-to-bottom renovation by Ortiz Willis Development in Tenleytown/Wakefield. This luxury home offers a well-designed layout and extraordinary attention to detail that truly feels like home. The kitchen is amazing and bright – anchored by a large central island with...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

FOX 5 Zip Trip Woodbridge: 5 Must Stops!

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to WOODBRIDGE! Located in Prince William County - WOODBRIDGE is a diverse Virginia community with beautiful parks, historic homes and amazing people -- all just a short 20-mile drive outside of Washington, D.C.!. If you are out-and-about during our...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
popville.com

“Peter Chang Announces His First DC Restaurant”

“Today, Chef Peter Chang and his daughter Lydia Chang announce Chang Chang, a new dual restaurant concept coming to the Dupont Circle neighborhood of downtown Washington D.C this fall. The two-in-one restaurant will feature parallel dine-in and carryout services, which will function as fully separate entities, with little to no menu overlap between them. Beyond signaling a split nature, the name Chang Chang is also a nod to the fact that there are two Changs behind the restaurant, with Peter and Lydia collaborating on all aspects of the project. The announcement of Chang Chang caps a busy spring for the celebrated chef, who in March was named as a national finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s “Outstanding Chef” award. District firm Nahra Design Group will be behind the look of the 5000 square foot space located at 1200 19th St. NW, which will include seating for 200 along with a bar and seasonal garden seating.
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Duck Donuts is coming to Springfield, aiming for late summer opening

Springfield will get a bit sweeter this summer with the likely arrival of Duck Donuts. The fast-growing donut chain is opening its first Springfield location at Old Keene Mill Shopping Center (8424 Old Keene Mill Road). It’s moving in next to Mezeh Mediterranean Grill and into the former home of Exquisite Jewelers.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Most Beautiful#Wine Pairings#Food Drink#The Salish Lodge Spa#Northwest
mocoshow.com

Construction Begins at Charlie Prime in Rio

Work has begun on the interior of Charlie Prime, the new restaurant from Jackie Greenbaum & Gordon Banks (Little Coco’s, El Chucho, Bar Charley, Quarry House Tavern) that will be replacing Tara Thai on the Rio boardwalk at 9811 Washington Blvd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant is expected to open this fall.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Update on OTC Bar & Grille in Olde Towne Gaithersburg

The OTC Bar & Grille in Olde Towne Gaithersburg has announced it is now hiring and will be opening this summer. OTC Bar & Grille is being opened by the owners of the Olde Towne Cafe at 226 E Diamond Ave, who have owned the business since 2000. It is located in the former Olde Towne Cafe restaurant space, as well as the adjacent space that was previously home to Diamond Drugs. Last year the owners knocked down the wall that separates the two locations to create the new restaurant/bar space.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
ffxnow.com

JUST IN: Amazon Fresh announces opening date in Lorton

Amazon is bringing its version of a grocery store — Amazon Fresh — to Lorton this month. The business plans to open a 38,000-square-foot location on June 23. It’s one of three locations coming soon to Northern Virginia. A location in Manassas opened today (Thursday), and an...
LORTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJLA

March For Our Lives will rally in DC on Saturday. Here's what we know

WASHINGTON (7News) — March For Our Lives, a group founded to eliminate gun violence following the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, will be holding hundreds of events across the nation on Saturday, June 11, 2022 -- including a rally, right here, in Washington D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Potomac-would you buy a home here?

(jonbilous/Adobe Stock Images) In 2020 the population of Potomac was clocked at 45,940. The average household income in Potomac is $254,008 with a poverty rate of 3.44%. The median rental costs in recent years come to $1,990 per month, and the median house value is $893,800. The median age in Potomac is 47.4 years, 45.7 years for males, and 49 years for females.
POTOMAC, MD
WTOP

DC launches ‘strike force’ to boost Black homeownership

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was all smiles as she stood in front of a new development that sits at Riggs Road and South Dakota Avenue, where hundreds of new homes were being built, and it wasn’t just because she was back in the neighborhood where her political career began when she was elected Advisory Neighborhood Commissions rep in 2004.
POLITICS
mocoshow.com

Snow Bots Has Closed Permanently in Rockville

Snow Bots, one of the first places to make snow cream relatively popular in Montgomery County, announced that it closed permanently via social media at the beginning of June. Located at 1701 Rockville Pike, near Congressional Plaza, since 2014, the snow cream and bubble tea shop was one of the first to bring egg waffles to the area (called puffles). Snow Bots also introduced larger bubble tea cups that were more like soup containers.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

DC Capital Pride Festival 2022 road closures

It’s Pride Month. And while that means lots and lots of events throughout the D.C. area, it also means road closures for this weekend’s festival. Here’s what you need to know. These streets will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Monday:. 3rd...
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

Landmark Realty Begins $50M Multifamily in Chevy Chase

After a brief post-demolition pause to secure building permits, construction of the $50 million Crescent @ Chevy Chase, a 111-unit multifamily in Chevy Chase, Md., is underway. Located at 3929 Landmark Court, the site, formerly Newdale Mews Apartments, was acquired by members of the Bindeman family in 1976. Rob Bindeman,...
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
reportwire.org

The Bunny Man, The Eerie Urban Legend Of Northern Virginia

The legend of an ax-wielding man in a rabbit suit haunting Fairfax County started in the 1970s and continues to this day, with one local overpass even dubbed “Bunny Man Bridge.”. For generations, the story of the Bunny Man has been passed around at sleepovers, campfires, and Halloween parties...
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
5K+
Followers
773
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy