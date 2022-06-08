ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

WATCH: Traffic camera captures wild, powerful Kansas storm

By Nexstar Media Wire, Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. ( WDAF ) — A traffic camera in Overland Park, Kansas, captured wild video as storms passed through the area Tuesday.

Moments into the video, which was released by police, a flash of lightning affects the traffic lights and rain and possibly hail begin to fall heavily.

Powerful winds start pushing the water in one direction before abruptly switching directions, giving indications of a power weather event in the area.

Sheriff: Missing 3-year-old slept in lawnmower bag

The National Weather Service is still investigating the storms and has not yet confirmed a tornado in the area.

Damage spread throughout the region, especially in Johnson County, Kansas. Nearly 50,000 people in the Kansas City area were without power Wednesday morning.

Evergy was working to restore power to everyone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Related
KSNT News

WATCH: Driverless truck narrowly misses cars in Kansas town

OTTAWA (KSNT) – A driverless truck in the City Hall parking lot in Ottawa came close to striking parked vehicles on Friday. Video released by the City of Ottawa Municipal Government on Friday shows a truck rolling backwards uncontrollably as people nearby try to stop it. However, the truck manages to miss several parked vehicles, […]
OTTAWA, KS
KCTV 5

NWS: 2 additional tornadoes happened in Miami County overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday night, the local National Weather Service Office said that two additional tornadoes are confirmed to have occurred as storms passed through the metro area the night before. Both tornadoes happened in Miami county, Kansas, and were rated EF0. See the tweet below from...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
KSNT

Storms cause 75,000 outages overnight

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Evergy reported Wednesday morning that overnight storms caused upwards of 75,000 outages, the majority of which were in and around Kansas City. The speed of the storm and how slowly it moved through the area is being cited by Evergy as a cause for the extensive damage. The company said they have crews out and have restored 25% of customers affected.
TOPEKA, KS
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Tornado strikes KC around 1:30 am

Last night I announced that I am retiring from my TV career on December 1, 2022. It was a very heavy, deeply emotional day. After the 10 p.m. newscast we were tracking a raging line of thunderstorm crossing the Nebraska/Kansas border north of Manhattan, Kansas. A Severe T-Storm Watch was issued for the KC metro area during the 10 p.m. newscast on KSHB-41. A line of thunderstorms approached KC at 1 a.m. Let's take a look:
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

NWS confirms EF1 tornado had max winds of 100 mph, tracked 14 miles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Severe storms that struck parts of the Kansas City area Wednesday morning have been confirmed as a tornado. The National Weather Service said preliminary results are that an EF1 tornado hit Johnson County, Kansas, and Jackson County, Missouri. The Weather Service stated the tornado had...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Deaths, injuries on Kansas highways Wednesday

KANSAS (KSNT) – Wednesday was a deadly day for at least two on Kansas highways. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening that a child had died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash. A vehicle the child was driving in rolled over near Rossville after leaving the road, causing the death. […]
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

WEATHER: Flooding continues on 48th anniversary of Emporia tornado

The ongoing flooding across central Lyon County comes on the 48th anniversary of Emporia’s most well-known natural disaster. The 1974 tornado formed on the Emporia’s then-western edge near Hostess and Flinthills Mall, killing six people and injuring over 200 at the start of a nearly 40-mile path through Lyon, Osage and Shawnee counties.
KCTV 5

4 injured following crash in Olathe

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- Four people, including a bicyclist, were injured in an accident that happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon in Olathe. It happened near the intersection of West 159th Street and Lennox Drive. The neighborhood is just east of Ridgeview Road. All four people who went...
OLATHE, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Missouri jail escapee caught in Wyoming with stolen Kansas car

One of three inmates who escaped from a jail in southwest Missouri has been recaptured in Wyoming. Christopher Allen Blevins was arrested in Casper, Wyoming. He was in a vehicle that was reported stolen in Sharon Springs, Kansas after officials there found an SUV that had been stolen in Saline County.
CASPER, WY
