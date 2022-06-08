ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorgeous studio portrait of Spotted Hawk, a Cheyenne Indian

By Chris Muhlenfeld
 3 days ago
This studio portrait of Cheyenne Indian, "Spotted Hawk," was taken sometime around 1890, though the exact date is unknown. The photo's estimated date puts it within close range of the Wounded Knee Massacre, and an especially trying time for the Cheyenne and all Native Americans.

Spotted Hawk wears an elaborate costume with an eagle-feather headdress with danglers, bead necklace, kerchief, decorated breechcloth, elaborately quilled moccasins, metal armbands, and finger rings. He holds a rifle.

He is staring off to the left of the camera, likely at the photographer's direction. The portrait was taken by Christian Barthelmess (1854-1906). Christian was born in Bavaria and immigrated to the United States in the early 1870s. Enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1876, he directed military bands and was an official army photographer. Barthelmess retired from the Army in 1903, but remained post photographer for Fort Keogh until his death in 1906.

Outdoor Life

How to Hunt Mountain Whitetails

For most whitetail hunters, the West’s steep, conifer-covered mountainsides—as high as 6,000 feet—don’t usually come to mind as ideal whitetail habitat. More like good habitat for muleys. But targeting mountain whitetails can be extremely rewarding. Growing up in the Northeast and hunting deer in hardwoods and...
ANIMALS
DoYouRemember?

The Cast Of ‘Step By Step’ Then And Now 2022

Spanning seven seasons and 160 episodes, and anchored by sitcom royalty Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers, it’s no secret why Step by Step is such a beloved sitcom, perhaps the greatest one from the 1990s. It followed the misadventures of a blended family consisting of the Lamberts and the Fosters and still inspires nostalgia to this day.
sneakernews.com

An Outdoors-Ready “Olive Green” Appears On The Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low SE

While overshadowed in ubiquity by other propositions from the NIKE, Inc. empire, the Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low continues to boast a cult-like following. Recently, the trail-ready silhouette emerged in a mix of outdoors-inspired olive green, black, tan and other colors across its durable and responsive upper and sole unit. Contrasting red flair animates swoosh logos and other branding found on Nike ACG‘s latest offering, while the aggressive tread underfoot opts for a desert-reminiscent shade of brown that is sure to tackle the toughest terrain head-on.
Distinctly Montana

Distinctly Montana

