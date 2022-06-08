Two Giants fans had a hilarious kayak collision in McCovey Cove while fighting for a home run ball

The San Francisco Giants have a beautiful ballpark right along the water that allows fans to hang out in kayaks or rafts or whatever in the water behind the right field wall that’s called McCovey Covy. It looks like a neat way to spend a day but I don’t think I’d want to do it more than once.

But enough about me. Let’s get to the good stuff here. Last night two fans in kayaks were out there in the chilly waters waiting for a home run ball to come their way when a hilarious disaster struck and they both found themselves in the water fighting for a ball that was crushed out of the park by Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon.

Look at how this whole thing went down:

There was no quit in those guys. Congrats on getting the ball, dude. Hope it was worth it!

I love the announcer there at the end with the somber, “So that’s a turn of events.”

Twitter had reactions.