ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Two Giants fans had a hilarious kayak collision in McCovey Cove while fighting for a home run ball

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9JcH_0g4Ob0D200

The San Francisco Giants have a beautiful ballpark right along the water that allows fans to hang out in kayaks or rafts or whatever in the water behind the right field wall that’s called McCovey Covy. It looks like a neat way to spend a day but I don’t think I’d want to do it more than once.

But enough about me. Let’s get to the good stuff here. Last night two fans in kayaks were out there in the chilly waters waiting for a home run ball to come their way when a hilarious disaster struck and they both found themselves in the water fighting for a ball that was crushed out of the park by Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon.

Look at how this whole thing went down:

There was no quit in those guys. Congrats on getting the ball, dude. Hope it was worth it!

I love the announcer there at the end with the somber, “So that’s a turn of events.”

Twitter had reactions.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bright welcomes the challenge of being game one starter

Junior right-hander Trace Bright felt untouchable in his last start on the mound. He got the nod to start game one of the Auburn Regional against Southeastern Louisiana where, after one inning, he had an 11-run cushion. Through his five total innings of work, he would strike out ten batters while issuing just two walks and allowing four earned runs in Auburn’s 19-7 win over the Lions.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies sights set on Omaha as they find themselves one win away from advancing to College World Series

#5 Texas A&M: 5, #12 Louisville: 4 – and now the Aggies are one win away from the 2022 College World Series. Last night’s thrilling walk-off victory was the cherry on top of an electric atmosphere in Blue Bell Park which packed in over 6700 fans. The 12th Man was in full-force as “Ball 5,” “Ball 6,” “Ball 7” AND “Ball 8” chants echoed across the ball park and had Louisville on edge early on in the ball game. After the Aggies averaged over 10 runs/game in the College Station Regional, we don’t apologize for winning a defensive battle in which 20...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Joe Burrow makes a group of young Bengals fans' day after practice

Joe Burrow is quickly becoming one of the top quarterbacks in the game. The former Heisman Trophy winner at LSU and first overall pick for the Cincinnati Bengals had his rookie year end prematurely with a knee injury in 2020, but in 2021, he engineered the end of a playoff win drought that dated back to 1990. He led Cincinnati to the Super Bowl, where it came up just short against the Los Angeles Rams.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where LSU stands for 4-star quarterback Jaden Rashada after official visit

This week, LSU hosted one of its top targets in the 2023 recruiting class for an official visit in four-star Pittsburg (California) quarterback Jaden Rashada. Rashada is the third highest-rated uncommitted passing prospect on the 247Sports Composite, ranking No. 45 nationally and No. 7 among signal-callers. It was a busy week for him, as he also took official visits to Florida and Texas A&M.
PITTSBURG, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Blackmon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Campbell likes the 'chess match' between his coordinators at Lions practices

It’s the second year in Detroit for head coach Dan Campbell and his Lions staff. The relative continuity with the coaches is something that Campbell appreciates. While the offensive coordinator has changed from Anthony Lynn to Ben Johnson, the transition happened during last season. Johnson has worked with Campbell and the offense enough that it’s a nice familiarity and trust. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn earned that same trust and respect in his first season in Detroit, too.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy