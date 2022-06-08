ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady when he heard Leonard Fournette might sign with Patriots: 'What's your [expletive] doing up there?'

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pb88w_0g4OZMXV00

Leonard Fournette lingered on the free agent marketplace this spring, despite one of the most productive seasons of his career. Tom Brady, his quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past two seasons, may have been a reason why.

Fournette is just 27 years old and recorded a career high 4.5 yards per carry last season while hauling in 69 catches in 14 games. But he was notably absent in the first week of the league’s official offseason. While players like JC Jackson, Terron Armstead and Chandler Jones signed deals, the former fourth overall pick took his time on the open market.

His first real hint of action didn’t come until the third week of March when reports broke he was set to take a visit to New England and consider signing with the Patriots.

That’s when Brady sprang into action.

Fournette went through with the trip, then re-signed with the Bucs one day later. Was that because he’d remain RB1 in Tampa rather than join a loaded platoon with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson? Or was it because his legendary quarterback, a week after un-retiring, called him up to bust his chops about it?

It’s probably a little of both, but the end result was Fournette sticking with the franchise that revitalized his career after a lackluster finish in Jacksonville.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I was scared': Former Cowboys CB Terence Newman recalls chance run-in with Marion Barber

Terence Newman was literally talking about the toll that football takes on the body when he saw the news of Marion Barber’s passing. In a wide-ranging interview with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, the former Cowboys cornerback had been discussing the smart, quick-strike style of play that made him the fifth overall pick by Dallas in the 2003 draft. He recalled a Kansas State teammate who, conversely, served as the “kamikaze” on special teams. He remembered how his fellow Wildcat would “run down on the kickoff and lead with his head. Make big hits.”
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who were the NFL's 32 biggest bargains in 2021?

In the NFL, a player’s value goes beyond what he brings to the field. The looming specter of the league’s hard salary cap means teams have to balance frugal spending with superstar performances. Finding bargains, either in free agency or the draft, is generally paramount to building a contender. The New England Patriots’ dynasty supplemented Tom Brady with contributors on below-market rookie contracts and veterans who accepted inexpensive deals. The Kansas City Chiefs won a Super Bowl thanks in large part to Patrick Mahomes playing like a $35 million starter while on a contract that paid him $24 million … over four years.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Foxborough, MA
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Foxborough, MA
Tampa, FL
Football
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch Lions' executives react to first-round draft trade with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings pulling off a Day 1 trade with the Detroit Lions at the 2022 NFL draft gave new meaning to keeping your friends close and enemies closer. First-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t surprise anybody by trading back in the first round to accumulate more draft picks. However, it was a bit of a shock to see him accept business with Detroit to do it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins make a number of roster moves Wednesday night

While the Miami Dolphins are wrapping up their OTAs this week, the front office is making moves to try and improve their roster. The team announced Wednesday night that they’ve signed linebacker Porter Gustin. Gustin spent the last three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, bouncing from the practice squad to the active roster. The former USC Trojan has appeared in 26 games, recording 52 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a sack.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid discusses progress made by Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore

Kansas City Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore has been a little bit behind during the offseason program. The second-round draft pick started off sitting out of rookie minicamp, nursing a minor hamstring injury. He returned to action at the team’s first group of OTAs, but he was limited compared to some of the other players. With OTAs coming to an end this week, Moore did the most that he had so far in offseason workouts and the reporters in attendance took notice.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What rookie WRs under Aaron Rodgers tell us about Christian Watson's potential in 2022

Today, we’re looking at past rookie wide receivers for the Green Bay Packers, starting with the number 442. That is the average receiving yards for four prominent Packers receivers in their rookie seasons under quarterback Aaron Rodgers. At the very least, this should provide some context toward what to expect from Christian Watson next season.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Buccaneers#American Football#Bucs#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Thursday's OTA gets chippy, McCarthy talks Schultz

It’s still just June and things are already getting heated for the Dallas Cowboys. We’ve got the latest from a steamy OTA session, including two players who had to be separated at practice, and news of one veteran who’s now lost for the season. Coach Mike McCarthy says he’s being “smart” regarding the workload with three months to go before the season opener, but one outlet reminds that he’s already fighting for his job.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy