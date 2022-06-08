New track facilities on the horizon in Hamilton

In this week’s feature “A Look Back in Time,” we have two very different photos of the Rose School in Cypress Inn, TN, taken about 80 years apart. The old school building, which is still standing today on the farm belonging to Nick and Tonya Thompson on Piney Road, appears to be perhaps a barn at first glance. However, a closer look reveals the structure that was a school attended by many children in the Cypress Inn area in the last century.

CYPRESS INN, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO