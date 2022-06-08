ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, AL

New track facilities on the horizon in Hamilton

By Editorial
myjrpaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMILTON — Hamilton is well on its way to having a brand new track and field facility for Hamilton and other...

myjrpaper.com

WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Florence teen graduates college before high school

Graduation season just wrapped up, and for one North Alabama teen, it was a pretty busy time!. Jake Grissom had not one, but two graduations of his own to attend. "Jake decided in 10th grade he was going to get his degree before he graduated high school," welding instructor Wesley Heathcoat said.
FLORENCE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Catch a wave at WildWater’s Grand Opening on June 17

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism’s (CPRST) newest and much anticipated venture will hold its grand opening on Friday, June 17. Gates will open to the water park’s guests at 10:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Door prizes will be given away and swag bags will be available to the first 50 visitors each day of the grand opening weekend celebration, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Giveaways will include day passes and even family season passes. Having already hosted thousands of thrill seekers, the grand opening is expected to draw a huge turnout, so CPRST Executive...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

New Huntsville restaurant has connection to a beloved ’80s eatery

Mexibbean Island Grill just opened last month, but the place has a 40-year backstory. This new, Mexican/Caribbean fusion concept is owned by John C. Baker, a Huntsville native and food industry vet who’s been traveling to Jamaica since the early ‘80s. Baker was also part of Texican Co. Company, a Tex-Mex restaurant that opened in Huntsville around 1987. Texican Taco’s original location was on Whitesburg Drive, with later expansion including a Jordan Lane location.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Businesses opening at Guntersville's new City Harbor

Guntersville's new City Harbor is in the midst of a rolling open as new businesses wait to open their doors. Home Re.Decor, Another Broken Egg Café, The Wake Eatery and The Brewers Co-Op have already opened. The Cigar Room, Big Mike's Steakhouse, Levi's on the Lake and La Esquina...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
mynwapaper.com

Future of Houston Recreation Area questioned

DOUBLE SPRINGS - Questions from the public at the May 3 Bankhead Liaison Panel meeting revealed concerns about boat launch access on Smith Lake, the status of the Houston Recreation Area campground and the need for parking at the unofficial Caney Creek Falls trailhead, among other things. Rutger Hyche, who...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
waynecountynews.net

A Look Back in Time: Rose School, Cypress Inn, TN

In this week’s feature “A Look Back in Time,” we have two very different photos of the Rose School in Cypress Inn, TN, taken about 80 years apart. The old school building, which is still standing today on the farm belonging to Nick and Tonya Thompson on Piney Road, appears to be perhaps a barn at first glance. However, a closer look reveals the structure that was a school attended by many children in the Cypress Inn area in the last century.
CYPRESS INN, TN
Franklin County Times

PC Hoedown returns for another weekend of community fun

A long-standing and well-loved tradition, the Phil Campbell Hoedown is just around the corner. Held in Phil Campbell Memorial Park, this year’s festival will take place June 17-18. The two-day event features music, vendors, contests and door prizes donated by area businesses. The festivities kick off Friday evening at...
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
Bham Now

Irondale to purchase former Zamora Shrine Center

The Irondale City Council unanimously voted to authorize the purchase of the former Zamora Shrine Center at this week’s council meeting. Seen by travelers on Interstate 459, the beloved event complex at 3521 Ratliff Road in Irondale, was the home of the Zamora Shriners from 1985 to 2020. Two years ago, the Masonic organization sold the popular event space for $3.5 million to First Carolina Holdings LLC.
IRONDALE, AL
mynwapaper.com

County Road 11 newest Rebuild Alabama project

The $200,000 project is actually being divided into three stages, including digging out the base failures due to wear-and-tear through the years from larger vehicles going to and from the Joint Armed Forces Reserve Center. The second stage will be applying chip seal over those areas, with the third and...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
CNHI

It's back: expanded 2nd Fridays opens June 10

Kicking off the summer season, 2nd Fridays returns Friday, June 10. As one of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce’s most highly anticipated events of the year, the seasonal closure of a section of First Avenue has become one of the many benchmark festivities in the community. “We’ve had...
CULLMAN, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Walker County Public Fishing Lake Temporarily Closed

FROM THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES. Walker County Public Fishing Lake near Jasper, Alabama, is temporarily closed. During the closure, regular anglers at the lake are encouraged to visit the state-owned public fishing lakes in Fayette, Bibb, Marion and Lamar counties. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) will announce a reopening date in the future.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Franklin County Times

Red Bay Council considers regulating pit bulls

Red Bay City Council approved the introduction of Ordinance 20220615, which would regulate the keeping of pit bull dogs within the City of Red Bay, during its June 1 meeting. “I think this has been necessary for some time,” explained Red Bay Mayor Charlene Fancher. She said part of the work done has included gathering ordinances from other cities. “I would like the council to have until the next meeting to read over the ordinance.”
RED BAY, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Ouch! Pain at the Garbage Bin Comes to Residents of Unincorporated Jefferson County

Pain at the pump will be felt at the garbage bin for residents of unincorporated Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Commission on Tuesday approved an emergency contract amendment with AmWaste, the franchise holder for residential garbage pickup in unincorporated parts of the county. The amendment allows the company to establish its rates based on fuel costs, which are based on the Alabama Department of Transportation Fuel Index, and the consumer price index.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham pastor says frequent floods are washing away his church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Village Creek flows through Roebuck, East Lake, and directly beside the church, Feed God’s Sheep Ministry. It’s something Pastor Frederick Brown didn’t think twice about when purchasing this property around three years ago, until the first major flood. “You could see the lines...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
franklinfreepress.net

Tharptown High School Class of 2022 Valedictorian: Gracie Montgomery

Gracie Montgomery comes from a long line of successful Tharptown Wildcats. Her parents Traci and Mickey Montgomery both attended Tharptown, back. when it was only a junior high school, and two of her siblings are. already Tharptown alumni. Not to mention her sister Autumn Montgomery. who will be graduating in...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL

