How To Get Fresh Groceries While Visiting Disney World

Anyone who has visited Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, would understand why it is referred to as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” An excellent money-saving approach for visitors lodging at Disney is to order groceries before they arrive at the park.

However, the guests are always frightened that the groceries might get spoilt if their arrival time is not perfectly planned. The tips guests can use to get fresh groceries without fear of it getting bad were shared on Reddit by some of the users. Disney World Resort Hotel employees will keep the food fresh by keeping it in a refrigerator upon delivery.

Ways Of Getting Fresh Groceries

Photo by Christian Lambert on Unsplash

The discussion began when a fan of Disney Parks asked, “Curious if anyone has experience with ordering groceries from Walmart for delivery to Art of Animation. Which Walmart location is best? Is there a way to order in advance or wait until you’re there? I don’t see an option for delivery. Any special arrangements that we need to make at the hotel?”

“We have used Garden Grocer in the past, and it was pretty simple, but Walmart has a significantly better selection for significantly cheaper. Any help or advice would be appreciated.”

Photo by Capricorn song on Unsplash

A Reddit user, u/guitwiz, commented on the original post stating that the resort staff will keep the groceries fresh before the arrival of guests. He said, “I placed our Walmart order the day before we got there and chose a delivery spot the evening of our first day. I believe you can book out 24 or 48 hours in advance. The app automatically sends your order o the best location, so we just enter the AoA address and Walmart will do the rest. I’ve done it multiple times at AoA and it always worked well. They’ll take it to the guest services desk right out front of the lobby. I believe they also refrigerate what needs it, but we’re always there within 10 minutes of delivery just in case!”

Order your groceries ahead of your Disney World Trip

Photo by Benjamin Suter on Unsplash

Another user with the username u/sudifirjfhjvicodke commented that it is paramount to know that the stores might change the ordered items before the guest arrives. “We had Walmart deliver to Art of Animation a few months back. They delivered right to the Bell Services desk, and they refrigerated the stuff that needed to stay cold. So you can have them deliver before you arrive there. We placed the order the day before and scheduled delivery shortly before we were set to arrive at AoA.”

“The one thing to be aware of is that they will shop for your order a few hours before delivering it. If there’s anything out of stock, they’ll automatically substitute it for something similar, but you only have a short time window to reject their substitutions. If you don’t have internet access during this time (i.e., on a plane), you’ll miss your chance to do that. That happened to us. They substituted a couple of things for us for things we didn’t really want/need, and our window to reject that ended literally as our plane landed at MCO. Not a big deal, just a very mild annoyance,” the comment stated.