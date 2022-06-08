ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

How To Get Fresh Groceries While Visiting Disney World

By AUTHORS
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0OXJ_0g4OTl3S00

Anyone who has visited Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, would understand why it is referred to as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” An excellent money-saving approach for visitors lodging at Disney is to order groceries before they arrive at the park.

However, the guests are always frightened that the groceries might get spoilt if their arrival time is not perfectly planned. The tips guests can use to get fresh groceries without fear of it getting bad were shared on Reddit by some of the users. Disney World Resort Hotel employees will keep the food fresh by keeping it in a refrigerator upon delivery.

Ways Of Getting Fresh Groceries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojj5I_0g4OTl3S00
Photo by Christian Lambert on Unsplash

The discussion began when a fan of Disney Parks asked, “Curious if anyone has experience with ordering groceries from Walmart for delivery to Art of Animation. Which Walmart location is best? Is there a way to order in advance or wait until you’re there? I don’t see an option for delivery. Any special arrangements that we need to make at the hotel?”

“We have used Garden Grocer in the past, and it was pretty simple, but Walmart has a significantly better selection for significantly cheaper. Any help or advice would be appreciated.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412a5n_0g4OTl3S00
Photo by Capricorn song on Unsplash

A Reddit user, u/guitwiz, commented on the original post stating that the resort staff will keep the groceries fresh before the arrival of guests. He said, “I placed our Walmart order the day before we got there and chose a delivery spot the evening of our first day. I believe you can book out 24 or 48 hours in advance. The app automatically sends your order o the best location, so we just enter the AoA address and Walmart will do the rest. I’ve done it multiple times at AoA and it always worked well. They’ll take it to the guest services desk right out front of the lobby. I believe they also refrigerate what needs it, but we’re always there within 10 minutes of delivery just in case!”

Order your groceries ahead of your Disney World Trip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9C3w_0g4OTl3S00
Photo by Benjamin Suter on Unsplash

Another user with the username u/sudifirjfhjvicodke commented that it is paramount to know that the stores might change the ordered items before the guest arrives. “We had Walmart deliver to Art of Animation a few months back. They delivered right to the Bell Services desk, and they refrigerated the stuff that needed to stay cold. So you can have them deliver before you arrive there. We placed the order the day before and scheduled delivery shortly before we were set to arrive at AoA.”

“The one thing to be aware of is that they will shop for your order a few hours before delivering it. If there’s anything out of stock, they’ll automatically substitute it for something similar, but you only have a short time window to reject their substitutions. If you don’t have internet access during this time (i.e., on a plane), you’ll miss your chance to do that. That happened to us. They substituted a couple of things for us for things we didn’t really want/need, and our window to reject that ended literally as our plane landed at MCO. Not a big deal, just a very mild annoyance,” the comment stated.

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Disney World Cast Members Now Required to Ask Guests If They Will Use Disney Visa Card, EPCOT Guest Relations Reopens With New Look, and More: Daily Recap (5/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, May 23, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get Fresh#Food Drink#Walt Disney World Resort#Disney World Resort Hotel#Garden Grocer#U Guitwiz
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Outback Steakhouse Closings in 2022

The perennial steak chain has been impacted by several recent business issues, including remaining debt incurred during the height of the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RestaurantClicks.com, SPGlobal.com, and Investors.BloominBrands.com.
TAMPA, FL
DoYouRemember?

A McDonald’s Employee Advises Customers To Buy 20 Nuggets Every Time They Order

A man presumed to be McDonald’s employee has shown the general public how to get the newly made chicken nuggets when ordering from McDonald’s. This is one of the many problems encountered by customers daily. Using his TikTok account @nicaraguanjesu, the faceless worker displayed footage of the heat boxes used in the kitchen of a McDonald’s restaurant which was full of nuggets.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Burger King Is Celebrating Its Birthday With Free Whopper Jrs

Who doesn't love free food? One of the best ways to get customers in the door at a company is to offer them something for free — and if it's anything food-related, it's almost guaranteed that people will come running. Restaurants love to create deals and promotions offering extremely inexpensive items for this very reason. In the past, for instance, Applebee's has featured $1 cocktails, and various food holidays, including National Pizza Day and National Pretzel Day, have seen chains such as Auntie Anne's offering free treats. Some chain restaurants, like Carl's Jr., Jimmy John's, and Popeyes, have free and discounted offerings year-round, too (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
152K+
Followers
7K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy