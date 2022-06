The Pilot Knob Extension Education Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 10 at the Gillespie County AgriLife Extension Building, located at 38 Business Court. Club member Kathy Murray will present a program on flower arrangements. Delegates for the September State EEA Conference to be held in Lubbock will be elected during the meeting. Members are reminded that volunteer hours and miles need to be turned in. Guests and new members are always welcome. For more, call Shea Nebgen at 830-997-3452 or Annabel Wilkinson at 830-456-9476.

GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO