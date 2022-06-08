ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Spoon Roasters announces plans to move to Hillsborough

Durham, N.C. — Local nut butter company Big Spoon Roasters is growing. The Durham-based company has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help with its move to a new, larger facility in Hillsborough later this summer. The new location at 500 Meadowlands Drive would include...

