Panasonic Lumix GH6 Ver.2.0 firmware update delivers on Panasonic’s promise

By Rod Lawton
 3 days ago

This is a free firmware update for Lumix GH6 owners that finally realizes the full filmmaking potential of this camera. It was a seriously powerful video camera at launch, but Panasonic said the full set of features would follow with a firmware update – and here it is.

Firmware Ver.2.0 delivers high-end video tools for professional filmmakers. Some features are for use with Ninja V and Ninja V+ external recorders, but the GH6’s internal recording options have been increased too.

New: ProRes RAW over HDMI

With this firmware update, it will now be possible to record Apple ProRes RAW over HDMI to an Atomos Ninja V or Ninja V+. Here’s a table showing the new recording formats available:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pugf8_0g4O9Rsp00

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic is also offering a downloadable LUT to match the ProRes RAW rendering on an Atomos device to its V-Log/V-Gamut color grading.

New internal ProRes recording options

With the Ver.2.0 update, it will be possible to record C4K 60p/FHD 60p in ProRes 422 HQ/ProRes 422 internally. This higher-quality recording format means footage can be used directly in video editing software without transcoding. Panasonic has provided this table of formats and frame rates (click the gadget top right to see a larger version).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hXkFk_0g4O9Rsp00

(Image credit: Panasonic)

What this means for the GH6

Panasonic has always insisted its MFT Lumix range still has its place, even after launching its full frame Lumix S series, and what the GH6 has shown is that the smaller format can not just offer faster capture in a smaller camera, but  at a lower price too.

This latest firmware update will boost its reputation still further. Panasonic’s in-body and hybrid stabilization is also second to none, another advantage of the Micro Four Thirds format, though many vloggers and run-and-gun shooters will feel Panasonic’s DFD contrast AF still lags behind its rivals for tracking performance.

#Ver#Firmware#Panasonic Lumix#Apple Prores Raw#Lut#C4k 60p Fhd 60p#Prores 422 Hq Prores 422
Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

