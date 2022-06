Academic honors for the 2022 spring semester are now online, with students and parents invited to download customized news releases to send to hometown newspapers. The President’s List is composed of students with no grade below an A-minus in a minimum of 12 semester hours. The Dean’s List is composed of students with no grade below a B-minus and a grade point average of at least 3.50 in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

