Lawson, MO

Theda May Lewis

By Matt Griffith
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawson resident, 70 year old Theda May Lewis, died Monday, June 6, 2022. Funeral...

www.kmzu.com

KMZU

Gary Lee and Sandra Lou Proffitt

Gary Lee and Sandra Lou Proffitt, 78 and 76, respectively, of Camden, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at their home. Gary and Sandra were united in marriage on July 10, 1963. Gary was born on January 13, 1944, in Lexington, the son of Robert Glen and Dorothy Viola (Engelbrecht) Proffitt. Sandra was born on December 4, 1945, in Reno, NV, the daughter of Jewell and Donna (Mortenson) Green.
CAMDEN, MO
KMZU

Kenneth Marvin Johnson

Kenneth Marvin Johnson, 82, of Richmond, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his home. Kenneth was born on October 27, 1939, in Enon, the son of James Roy and Hazel (Williams) Johnson. Survivors include: two sons, Kenneth DeWayne Johnson of Independence; and Shane D. Johnson of Grain Valley; daughter, Sarah Beth Melton of Sparta; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Earl Dean Johnson, and Gary Neal Johnson.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Wayne "Barney" Borron

A Bucklin resident, Wayne "Barney" Borron, 84, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Delaney Funeral Home in Bucklin. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at the funeral home.
BUCKLIN, MO
KMZU

Richard Hill

Richard Hill, 78, of Norborne died Sunday, June 5. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 17 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
NORBORNE, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Lawson, MO
City
Lathrop, MO
City
Holt, MO
Lathrop, MO
Obituaries
KMZU

Mary L. (Beretta) Grechus

Mary L. (Beretta) Grechus, 102 passed away on June 7, 2022 at her home in Lexington, Missouri. The Rosary will be prayed Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. Visitation will follow on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 2:30 until 4:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Higginsville. Interment will be in Lexington Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, Lexington, St. Mary’s Altar Society, Higginsville or Immaculate Conception Altar Society, Lexington.
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

Kathy Diane Jones

Kathy Diane Jones, 77, of Waverly, Missouri passed away June 6, 2022 at her home. Graveside services will be at a later date at Machpelah Cemetery, Lexington. Cremation has been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245. Kathy was born June 19, 1944 in Frankfort,...
WAVERLY, MO
KMZU

Donald Leroy Baskett

Donald Leroy Baskett, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Donald was born the son of Hubert and Gladys (Thudium) Baskett on February 5, 1936, in Browning, Missouri. He was a 1954 graduate of Meadville High School and continued his education at Northeast Missouri Teachers College where he graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree of Education in French and English. Donald obtained his Master’s Degree of English from Northeast Missouri State University. He taught French, English and Drama at Meadville High School and at Chillicothe High School. In his later years, he became a social worker for the Department of Family Services, and he also enjoyed substitute teaching. He was a member of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Kansas City, Missouri. He was a member of the Peace Corps on the Ivory Coast where he taught English to French speaking children. His hobbies included playing bridge with the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) of Chillicothe, Missouri, running marathons, and spending time with his grandchildren.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Orrick man seriously hurt in Ray County accident involving deer

RAY COUNTY – An accident in Ray County Friday evening injured one of the vehicle's occupants. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Timothy Thurnau, 52, was westbound on MO-210 west of Highway EE when a deer traveled across the road into its path. Although Timothy...
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

North Central Missouri College Bookstore now Open on 9th Street

The North Central Missouri College Bookstore/Campus Store has temporarily relocated to 121 East 9th Street in Trenton, MO. The NCMC Bookstore is open to the public from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday with entry through the east side door. The 9th street location will have the same services, supplies, and apparel as the previous location, including textbooks and NCMC Pirates t-shirts, polos, hoodies, pants, and accessories. The NCMC Bookstore also has computers, printers, ink, and office supplies available for purchase. Customers can also order online at https://bookstore.ncmissouri.edu/
TRENTON, MO
KMZU

OPEN Route HH at Rock Creek in Macon County

HANNIBAL - NOW OPEN: The Missouri Department of Transportation has opened Route HH at Rock Creek in Macon County after being closed due to flooding. Refer to MoDOT's online traveler map at www.modot.org for road conditions and closures. Links to related information:. [www.modot.org/northeast]Traveler Information Map.
MACON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

City of Sedalia Schedules Flash Flood Debris Pick-ups

To assist residents in cleaning up debris from the recent flash flooding event from their private property, residents may set flood damaged materials at the curb similar to collections made by the City during the City’s Clean Sweep Program. All materials will need to be placed at the curb or between the sidewalk and the street in the greenspace away from overhead lines and trees by 6:00 a.m. on Monday of the Area’s Flash Flood Debris Pick-up Day. Materials will not be collected from alleys where overhead lines inhibit collection by heavy equipment. Collection dates are as shown below:
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Fugitive wanted on rape charges in Livingston County arrested in California

CHILLICOTHE – A fugitive wanted on a Livingston County warrant has been arrested. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says 58-year-old Todd Michael Buss has been on the county's most wanted list since March 11 when they became aware he'd reportedly fled to California. Buss was located and arrested in California Thursday on a warrant that accuses him of first degree rape or attempted rape.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KMZU

Cameron High School Student coordinates Special Needs Dance

CAMERON, Mo. -- FCCLA (Family Career and Community Leaders of America) student, Karli O'Donnell, decided to do something special for someone special in her life. One of the main goals of FCCLA is to help the community in any way possible. When students were tasked to choose a project, O'Donnell immediately thought of her sister who has special needs. One thought led to another with the end result being the inception of Special Needs Dance.
CAMERON, MO
KMZU

Pettis County Commission to meet Friday

SEDALIA, Mo. - The Pettis County Commission meets for regular session Friday, June 10. A tentative agenda begins with consideration of an engineering contract for South Grand Avenue. The commissioners will appear on site of the Sedalia Democrat Ribbon Cutting ceremony at their new location. The meeting is held at...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Chariton Valley Completes Copper Replacement Project in De Wit

DE WITT, MO – June 9, 2022 – Chariton Valley (CV) continues to fulfill its commitment of expanding its state-of-the-art fiber network to all members by announcing today the completion of its Copper Replacement Project in De Witt. "The completion of this project provides all Chariton Valley Telephone...
DE WITT, MO
KMZU

Odessa Board of Aldermen to meet Monday

ODESSA – The Odessa Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session Monday. The board plans to adopt a FEMA-approved multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan. An application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Financial Assistance Center's ARPA grant programs is likely to be approved. The meeting will move to closed session to discuss litigation, real estate and personnel.
ODESSA, MO
KMZU

Three suspects face charges after Sedalia drug bust

SEDALIA – Three suspects are facing several charges as the result of an investigation into a drug bust conducted by Sedalia police Friday afternoon. John W. McCammon, 46, Eric L. Wissman, 40, and Casey M. Wissman, 39 have been placed on 24 hour holds at the Pettis County Jail. Officials reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, two firearms with one being defaced and other drug-related items at the residence in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Chillicothe City Council to meet Monday

CHILLICOTHE – The Chillicothe City Council will meet Monday evening. Conversation about the city's gift agreement for the Historic Strand Hotel property will continue. Other contracts for street and city projects will be considered. There will be a closed session to discuss personnel. The meeting will be at 5:30...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Absentee ballots available at Livingston County Clerk's Office

CHILLICOTHE – Absentee ballots for the Aug. 2 primary election are available in the Livingston County Clerk's Office. Regular office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone needing to vote absentee should contact the county clerks office. The last day to request an absentee ballot be mailed is Wednesday, July 20.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

