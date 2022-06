Just a couple of days ago, Rebel Wilson took to social media to share an update about her personal life: she's in a relationship with designer Ramona Agruma. Wilson made the sweet announcement by sharing a picture of her and her girlfriend together, saying she thought she was “searching for a Disney Prince” but maybe what she really needed was a “Disney Princess” all this time. But following the reveal, a journalist with an Australian newspaper shared they were going to out her within two days if she didn’t comment on the relationship.

CELEBRITIES ・ 35 MINUTES AGO