Albany, NY

Albany police identify man killed on Central Avenue

WNYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are continuing to investigate a shooting that killed a man in Albany over...

Cherry
3d ago

Wow. Rip. 🥺Glad they found out who he is. Prayers and Condolences. Lord have mercy six homicides too many.🤧 That's crazy. What is wrong with people? Why can't they fight in a non violent manner? Why all this hate? Is it more easier to commit negative violent acts than it is to commit positive ones? My prayers everyday for this destructive evil world we're living in today. Never give up on God bc He has never given up on us. And never will. 🙏😇❤️

WNYT

Albany man facing charges for intentionally hitting pedestrians

A man is facing charges after police say he intentionally hit two pedestrians after a shots-fired call in Albany Wednesday night. On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at about 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Cherry Street and Dongan Ave. That was for a shots-fired call. Police say three...
ALBANY, NY
informnny.com

Suspect in custody following Columbia County shooting

CLERMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Columbia County Friday morning. According to State Police, the shooting occurred on Woods Road in the Town of Clermont. State Police confirmed that one victim was injured and was taken to a...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
WRGB

Police say 4 have died of suspected overdoses in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Four people have died due to suspected overdoses in Schenectady within the last two weeks. That's according to the police department. The deaths still need to be confirmed by toxicology results. But the police department is reminding people of the importance of seeking help. They're...
SCHENECTADY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police: Suicide causes rollover crash in West Rutland

WEST RUTLAND — Police are still investigating after a fatal crash took place in West Rutland on Sunday. Authorities were notified a rolled vehicle was seen on Clarendon Avenue near the Clarendon Town line, at around 9:00 p.m. Police say the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Detective...
WEST RUTLAND, VT
WNYT

Man charged in Gloversville homicide

GLOVERSVILLE - A man is under arrest in connection with a homicide in Gloversville. It happened late Thursday night at 9 McLaren Street. Police say 47-year-old Thomas Quillan slashed another man's throat. The victim died. Quillan was arraigned Friday morning on second-degree murder charges.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Canajoharie police seek vandalism suspect

Police in Canajoharie are looking for help in identifying a suspect accused of vandalism in the village. Canajoharie police say the person is responsible for damaging flags and other property in Canajoharie and Palatine. They say it happened Thursday morning at 3 a.m. If you have information, or can identify...
CANAJOHARIE, NY
Public Safety
WNYT

Police: Suspect in Halfmoon referee assault to turn himself in

New York State Police say a suspect in last Sunday night's referee attack at the Impact Athletic Center in Halfmoon will turn himself in to authorities on Monday. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting, a referee was ambushed and attacked by an out of control player. The reason is unknown.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Glenmont motorcyclist killed in Saratoga County Northway crash

MALTA - A motorcyclist has died crashing into another motorcycle in Malta. The crash happened just after 7:45 Wednesday morning on I-87 between Exits 11 and 12. State police say Laura Covarrubias of Glenmont was traveling in a middle lane, when she moved into the left lane and hit another motorcyclist who was traveling with her.
MALTA, NY
wamc.org

Albany announces new speed hump pilot program in traffic-calming effort

A pilot program has begun to calm traffic on busy streets in the city of Albany. Mayor Kathy Sheehan says she's gotten an earful from residents that walkability and safety in their neighborhoods requires slowing down cars. Standing on Second Street near Bleecker Stadium Friday, Sheehan announced the start of a modest pilot program to install speed humps along selected streets.
ALBANY, NY

