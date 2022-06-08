ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

City in New York with the Fewest Homeowners (It’s NOT the Big Apple)

By Will Phillips
CNY News
CNY News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are many reasons why someone might choose not to own their own home. Without doing any research whatsoever, two big reasons immediately come to mind:. #2 resonates with me. As a man who's petrified of commitment, I can't warm up to the idea of planting roots in one place. I...

cnynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
vigourtimes.com

Predicting what NYC will look like five years down the road

A new mayor, new city council and a new governor all appear to be coalescing around a new New York. As we move past post-pandemic thinking, leading private- and public-sector officials help map out what New York City could – or even should – look like five year down the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

If Supreme Court Allows More Guns on NYC Streets, Will Anywhere Be Safe?

New York City is bracing for the possibility that the number of individuals walking the streets with legally permitted handguns will greatly expand should the U.S. Supreme Court rule that the state’s restrictive carry permit laws are unconstitutional. Greg B. Smith, The City This article was originally published on Jun 9 5:41pm EDT by THE […] The post If Supreme Court Allows More Guns on NYC Streets, Will Anywhere Be Safe? appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for June

All SNAP Households to Receive the Maximum Level of Food Benefits This Month. Supplemental Food Benefits Help Nearly 2.8 Million New Yorkers Avoid Food Insecurity. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for June. All households participating in SNAP—including those already at the maximum level of benefits —will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Rome, NY
State
New York State
City
Ithaca, NY
City
Utica, NY
Ithaca, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Government
invisiblepeople.tv

Bronx Tenants Stand United Against Corrupt Landlord in Sweeping Victory

When a Bronx-based landlord purchased a building intending to raise rents, he was met with unexpected opposition. Tenants banded together in a historic move. Five years later, they might be able to purchase their apartments at meager rates. Their extraordinary story began in 2017. The Unexpected Makings of Homeownership: Gentrification...
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Welcome to New York, the median rent is now $4K

Think of New York rents like the temperatures ushered in by climate change: They may be hot now but they’re only likely to get hotter. Manhattan prices have hit record highs for six straight months and May was no exception: the median rent reached $4,000 for the first time ever, according to a monthly report by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.
InsideHook

The Seaport Is Being Coined the Ultimate Summer Destination for New Yorkers

For the uninitiated, the Seaport is a vibey, good-time Downtown neighborhood that’s widely considered to be the city’s “original commercial hub.” Since solidifying its spot on the map in the 17th century, first as a port for the Dutch West India Company, the Seaport — which spans ten city blocks, including the one-acre lot at 250 Water Street — has long been a go-to spot for all manner of culinary, retail and entertainment experiences.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ithaca College#U S Census Bureau#Utica College#Little City#Cornell University
NBC New York

March For Our Lives NYC: What to Know for Saturday Rally

Tens of thousands of people in the tri-state were expected at rallies on Saturday, joining March For Our Lives rallies scheduled all across the county to demand meaningful changes to gun laws. New York City's march was scheduled to kick off around 11:30 a.m. at Cadman Park Plaza in Brooklyn,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

As Albany Continues to Abandon Homeless New Yorkers, California Considers New Solutions

As roughly 50,000 men, women and children sleep in a New York City homeless shelter each night and the number of people living unsheltered on the streets and subways has increased, the powers that be in Albany bear a large portion of the responsibility for the current state of affairs. It is time that we take a long hard look at what state government has done in this regard instead of putting all the blame on City Hall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
busytourist.com

27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Manhattan (New York)

The most densely populated city in all of the US, Manhattan is packed full of life, culture, and history. As such, the City That Never Sleeps, The Big Apple, or Gotham, is one of the most interesting and exciting places to visit in the US. Manhattan is a small island...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
cityandstateny.com

Adams endorses county backed challenger for district leader in Brooklyn

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is throwing his support beyond a county-backed challenger for a district leader seat in Brooklyn, again joining Kings County Democratic Leader Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn’s efforts to maintain control of the party over progressive reformers. Adams has endorsed Renee Collymore, who’s hoping to unseat...
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Examiner

Kathy Hochul tells New Yorkers they may feel they're 'living in hell'

Gov. Kathy Hochul suggested New Yorkers may feel as if they are "living in hell" when discussing renovations for Penn Station. Hochul was touting the planned renovations to the station when she mentioned that the upgrades would include a skylight, allowing travelers to see the heavens despite what could feel like hellish surroundings, she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Rising inflation hitting consumers in the pocketbook: "Everything is expensive nowadays"

NEW YORK - You're coming out of pocket now more than ever for just about everything. U.S. inflation has hit a new four-decade high. Friday morning, the U.S. Labor Department reported prices in May surged 8.6%. CBS2's Andrea Grymes spoke with frustrated consumers.Bronx resident Randy Parker has to dig deep into his wallet these days for groceries, spending $80 for meat, bread and other "bare necessities" at two different stores."It needs to go back to how it was. People's not rich," he said.Bronx resident Christina Campbell got a free bag of groceries Friday at a Catholic Charities pop-up food pantry in West Farms. "It...
BRONX, NY
globalcirculate.com

Century 21 returning to New York City

New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNY News

CNY News

Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy