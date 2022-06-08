ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ultra Hoodie weather-adaptable hoodie has a modular ecosystem & expandable functionality

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elevate your day when you wear the Ultra Hoodie weather-adaptable hoodie. Designed with a modular ecosystem, it offers expandable functionality that takes care of all your needs. In fact, the modular system includes the M-system cardholder, M-system pack, and M-system HexHat. Offering thermal regulation, peak performance, and a technical design, it’s...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

Suunto 9 Peak Full Titanium Black tough GPS watch features more than 80 sports modes

Transition smoothly from the office to the gym with the Suunto 9 Peak Full Titanium Black tough GPS watch. This premium addition to the series boasts over 80 sports modes. So it’s like having a personal trainer with you. In fact, this smartwatch allows you to check your heart rate and pace. It also monitors your fitness level, blood oxygen levels, sleep, stress, and recovery time. You can then track your performance and progress via the app. Moreover, this tough GPS watch includes route navigation, 3D heatmaps, and turn-by-turn instructions. So you can map your route and allow the watch to guide you. Furthermore, the Suunto 9 Peak Full Titanium Black encourages you to improve your well-being and get more active. Finally, it offers a battery life of up to 25 hours to outlast even the most challenging adventures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Grovemade Wood Wall Shelf offers a clean & functional installation tight against the wall

Clean up your home office with the Grovemade Wood Wall Shelf. Available in 2 widths—38″ and 54″—it’s perfect for both small and large offices. Moreover, this Grovemade shelf includes cork brackets reinforced with aluminum for strength while also doubling as integrated bookends. That’s great for avid readers! And the hidden slot means you can pass cords behind the shelf without the clutter. Best of all, installation is quick and easy, and you can push it tight against the wall with no visible fasteners. Moreover, this shelf is available in a maple or walnut finish and crafted from 15-ply premium walnut plywood, aluminum, and natural cork hand-stained with Japanese calligraphy ink. Overall, keep your work accessories and organized with this sturdy shelf.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

LEGO Creator Expert Optimus Prime converts to a truck without taking the model apart

Bring the leader of the Autobots to life with the LEGO Creator Expert Optimus Prime. It converts from Optimus Prime to a truck without taking the model apart. It also transforms from 5.5″ tall (in truck mode) to 13.5″ (in robot mode). Moreover, this LEGO set includes 19 points of articulation in robot mode. And you can open the chest chamber to store the Autobot Matrix of Leadership. All the while, simply attach the jetpack in robot mode, and place the ion blaster and Energon axe in the Autobot’s hands. Furthermore, this 2-in-1 LEGO build features authentic details like the ion blaster, the Autobot Matrix of Leadership, an Energon axe, an Energon cube, and a jetpack. Overall, display it with pride with the included plaque to play tribute to your passion for the Transformers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

eufy WetVac W31 upright vacuum cleans itself and uses autodry technology for a deep clean

Deep-clean your home efficiently and thoroughly with the eufy WetVac W31 upright vacuum. It cleans and automatically dries itself in real time to remain odor-free. Moreover, the eufy WetVac W31 delivers 40 rotations every second to dig deep and lift embedded dirt from your floors. In fact, it’s compatible with all surfaces including carpets and hard floors. Furthermore, this upright vacuum cleans both wet and dry messes and cleans its rolling brush as it mops. As a result, it saves you time in not having to mop and vacuum separately. Additionally, this vacuum has 12,500 Pa suction power to tackle stubborn messes with ease. Best of all, the rolling brush rotates while picking up spills and traps any dirt in the suction port. This design prevents it from transferring messes across your home. Finally, it has a 32-minute battery life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Gadget Flow

Lexon City Energy Pro wireless charging station includes a 3-watt Bluetooth speaker

Power any Qi-enabled smartphone with the Lexon City Energy Pro wireless charging station. Delivering 10 watts of power, it’ll charge your devices in no time. It also has a 3-watt Bluetooth speaker, so you can listen to music at your desk. Moreover, the Lexon City Energy Pro has LED light indicators to show when it’s charging. Best of all, this wireless charging station offers a wireless connectivity of 10m. Furthermore, this gadget, which is available in 4 colors, features environmental noise-canceling microphones. So you can answer professional calls at your desk without any background noise impacting the overall quality. In fact, this Bluetooth speaker provides hands-free use to retrieve conference calls with ease. Overall, charge your devices while listening to music with a single gadget.
ELECTRONICS
electrek.co

This guy bought a wild 6,000W all-wheel-drive standing electric ATV on Alibaba. Here’s what showed up

For those who haven’t yet had the pleasure (or misfortune) to discover it, I happen to write a weekly column showcasing some of the weirdest and most awesome electric vehicles I can find on the eclectic Chinese shopping site Alibaba. I’ve actually bought some of the weird EVs I’ve found, as have some of my more misguided readers who disregarded my advice not to do something dumb like me and fork over real money for what sometimes looks like imaginary vehicles.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Klipsch ProMedia 2.0 multimedia speaker system uses acoustic technology for gaming or work

Receive big power in a compact form with the Klipsch ProMedia 2.0 multimedia speaker system. This setup incorporates ultra-low noise amplifiers to maximize audio and volume and eliminate the need for external amplification. Moreover, this multimedia speaker system features 1″ soft dome tweeters on MicroTractrix horns to act as the driving force. Plus, each speaker has a 4″ long-throw woofer that provides enhanced bass, making it perfect for listening to music. Furthermore, the Klipsch ProMedia 2.0 offers 2 connectivity options: Bluetooth or 3.5 mm inputs. So you can connect your TV, smartphone, tablet, and more wirelessly or wired for a fuss-free setup. Overall, up level the audio quality for your home office, workstation, or gaming setup without any complicated configuration.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modular Design#Android Apps#Crowdfunding#Smart Watch#Ultra Hoodie#Hexhat
Inyerself

My Electric Lawnmower a Year Later!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.
Gadget Flow

Koble Designs Silas 3.0 smart desk has a 10-watt wireless charger and Bluetooth speakers

Charge your devices while you work with the Koble Designs Silas 3.0 smart desk. It includes a 10-watt wireless charging plate on the desktop with two 15-watt Bluetooth speakers. So you can conveniently listen to music or podcasts while you work. It also includes 1 USB charging port and 1 USB-C charging port. Moreover, this smart desk has touch-sensitive buttons to control the music. The Koble Designs Silas 3.0 also features a toughened glass top that’s suitable for wipe-clean marker pens. All the while, the internal felt-lined drawer provides a smooth interior for storing your accessories. Additionally, this high-tech desk comes in a stunning charcoal grey color for a luxury finish to your home office. Overall, create a clutter-free workspace while charging your gadgets with this high-tech desk.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Skullcandy Mod wireless earbuds have the Clear Voice Smart Mic to reduce background noise

Dive into crystal-clear calls with the Skullcandy Mod wireless earbuds. Featuring the Clear Voice Smart Mic in each earbud and AI intelligence, the Skullcandy Mod isolates the speaker’s voice and reduces background noise. So it’ll feel like you’re talking in person. Moreover, these true wireless earbuds include the Stay-Aware mode, custom button settings, and additional advanced features. In fact, you can optimize the sound for music, movies, calls, and podcasts. Meanwhile, they deliver up to 34 hours of playback, and a 10-minute charge provides 2 hours of play time. Furthermore, these buds feature Multipoint Painting, allowing you to connect to 2 devices at once. In fact, they make connections automatically. And you can transfer calls from, say, your laptop to your phone. Finally, these buds come in a stunning deep shade: True Black.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 laptop features performance-minded 12th Gen Intel Core processors

Tackle demanding tasks with the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 laptop. Equipped with performance-minded 12th Gen Intel Core processors, it delivers a 20% performance improvement, making it suitable for video editing, coding, and gaming. Moreover, this laptop delivers up to 10 hours of nonstop use or up to a 4-hour battery life after a 30-minute charge. This Acer high-performance laptop also has a 14″ touch screen, which delivers a vibrant 100% sRGB color range. There’s even the choice of 2 resolutions: 2,560 by 1,600 or 1,920 by 1,200. Both of which use the Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass to resist stains and odor-causing bacteria. Furthermore, this versatile laptop sports a Full HD MIPI webcam with noise-reduction technology and a dual-microphone array. Plus, it includes 2 upward-facing speakers with DTS Audio for distortion-free sound. Finally, it includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, and more.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Google
Gadget Flow

Native Union Roam Case for AirPods Gen 3 includes an aluminum clip to attach to your bag

Take your earbuds with you everywhere you go with the Native Union Roam Case for AirPods Gen 3. Featuring a sleek aluminum clip, this case can attach to your backpack or pocket for easy everyday carry. Moreover, it’s crafted from 100% recycled TPU for a sustainable option. All the while, it sports a thin, lightweight design, so you’ll barely notice it. In fact, it weighs only 0.88 ounces. Furthermore, this earbud cover provides ample protection against scratches, scrapes, and drops. Above all, this case provides easy access to the charging port and controls for no restrictions. It’s also compatible with Qi wireless charging. Finally, it’s available in an array of colors—Black, Indigo, Sage, and Peach—to match your style and wardrobe tastes.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset boasts hi-fi drivers & 360° Spatial Audio tech

Step inside of your games with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset. Available with wireless and wired connectivity, it features 360° Spatial Audio technology to create an immersive experience. All the while, the 40 mm drivers reach almighty audio levels for lifelike sound. Moreover, this gaming set has ANC technology to remove outside distractions and allow you to fully engage in gameplay. Alternatively, switch to Transparency mode at the touch of a button to allow in background noise. Furthermore, this gaming headset includes a broadcast-quality bidirectional microphone. This reduces noise by 25 dB on any platform and blends seamlessly into the earcup. This is critical for communicating with other gamers. Best of all, the microphone works in harmony with Sonar Software’s AI algorithms to silence background noise and reduce keyboard clicks.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

Harber London Wool Felt Desk Mat includes a cable holder for a clutter-free workstation

Keep your workspace tidy with the Harber London Wool Felt Desk Mat. Featuring a built-in cable holder, you can sort your cords to keep them in 1 place rather than taking up space on your desk. Moreover, the Harber London Wool Felt Desk Mat has a soft touch. This provides ample cushion and protection on your wrists and hands. In fact, the wool felt feels soft against the skin to remain gently on your wrists while you type. This material also keeps your workspace gadgets and accessories scratch-free. Furthermore, this desk accessory is available in 3 sizes to suit your space: 19.6″ by 11.8″, 31.49″ by 12.59″, and 31.49″ by 17.71″. Finally, available in Grey or Tan, it has a minimalist design that can elevate your work environment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

INVZI 140W & 67W GaN Chargers are incredibly small and use PD 3.1 GaN II technology

Fast charge 3 devices simultaneously with the INVZI 140W & 67W GaN Chargers. Incredibly small in size, the 140W option is 30% smaller than Apple’s comparable gadget. Moreover, the 67W model is 60% smaller than the Apple 67W charger! Using PD 3.1 GaN II technology, the 140W charger actually fast charges an M1 MacBook Pro 16″ with a MagSafe 3 Cable to 50% in only 30 minutes. So its twice as fast as a 100W GaN Charger! Compatible with Apple’s USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable, they can fast charge 2 MacBooks and an iPad at once. Not only that, but they are also compatible with all types of gadgets and 9 different fast-charging protocols. Finally, they use smart power distribution technology and measure fewer than 3 inches square.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Garmin Varia RCT715 rearview taillight has a built-in camera that records your surroundings

Receive peace of mind when you cycle day or night with the Garmin Varia RCT715 rearview taillight. Featuring a built-in camera, it continuously records sharp, clear videos to enhance your awareness. In fact, it records up to 1,080p/30 fps during any ride. This provides video evidence of an incident, in the event you ever need it. Moreover, the Garmin Varia RCT715 looks back while you ride ahead and can detect cars up to 140 meters away. Then, you’ll receive an audible and visual notification to alert you if a vehicle is close by. Furthermore, this rearview taillight is visible from up to 1 mile in daylight, ensuring that drivers can see you. Finally, this accessory provides up to 6 hours of battery life. It also offers various light modes: Solid, Peloton, Night Flash, and Day Flash.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

PriVeta Home Amazon Echo privacy add-on protects your family from Alexa’s eavesdropping

Avoid worrying about who’s listening in when you have the fully offline PriVeta Home Amazon Echo privacy add-on. Sure, you love the convenience your Echo Dot offers, but you don’t love losing privacy. That’s why PriVeta Home offers a solution. This smart speaker accessory sits atop your Alexa device, disturbing the microphones with specially developed noise. Then, when you use the activation word, “PriVeta,” the noise stops so you can use your Amazon Echo. And you can easily see whether your Alexa is activated or deactivated via an LED ring. Finally, after a predetermined activation time, PriVeta Home resumes blocking the microphones. Made with no internal storage and no Wi-Fi connectivity, it won’t collect your data in any way. This product is your technology and privacy solution, giving you the ability to decide when your smart speaker listens to you.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Jabra BlueParrott M300-XT Bluetooth headset has 2 mics and cancels 80% of background noise

Forget about ambient noise when talking on the go when you have the Jabra BlueParrott M300-XT Bluetooth headset. Comprising of 2 microphones, it delivers outstanding quality while ensuring that you come across loud and clear. Moreover, this Bluetooth headset offers up to 14 hours of talk time on a single charge. It also only weighs 0.7 oz., so you might even forget you’re wearing it. Additionally, you can choose which ear to wear it on thanks to its easily reversible design. Furthermore, the Jabra BlueParrott M300-XT remains connected to your phone up to 300 feet away. So you can leave your smartphone in your vehicle while you deliver a package, for example. Finally, its IP54 rating ensures that it can withstand dust and water, making it rugged enough to use everywhere.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

RØDE RØDECaster Pro II audio production studio has studio-quality APHEX audio processing

Create content for podcasts, music, livestreaming, and more with the RØDE RØDECaster Pro II audio production studio. It features ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamps to deliver exceptional audio quality with clarity and transparency. It also has studio-quality APHEX audio processing for unmatched audio quality. Furthermore, this music gadget includes a high-performance quad-core audio engine to process more power than other creation consoles. You’ll also receive powerful on-board effects including echo, robot, pitch-shifting, reverb, and more. As a result, it unlocks a range of creative possibilities, whether you’re a beginner or advanced. Moreover, this audio production studio comes with 8 programmable SMART pads for voice effects, triggering sounds, voice effects, and more. Finally, it utilizes Bluetooth connectivity for high-quality phone call integration and wireless monitoring.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy