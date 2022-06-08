Ultra Hoodie weather-adaptable hoodie has a modular ecosystem & expandable functionality

Receive peace of mind when you cycle day or night with the Garmin Varia RCT715 rearview taillight. Featuring a built-in camera, it continuously records sharp, clear videos to enhance your awareness. In fact, it records up to 1,080p/30 fps during any ride. This provides video evidence of an incident, in the event you ever need it. Moreover, the Garmin Varia RCT715 looks back while you ride ahead and can detect cars up to 140 meters away. Then, you’ll receive an audible and visual notification to alert you if a vehicle is close by. Furthermore, this rearview taillight is visible from up to 1 mile in daylight, ensuring that drivers can see you. Finally, this accessory provides up to 6 hours of battery life. It also offers various light modes: Solid, Peloton, Night Flash, and Day Flash.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO