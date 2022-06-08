ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MODL Infinity Tool flexible multitool carabiner does anything you need on any adventure

By Genevieve Healey
 3 days ago
The Infinity Tool is a new kind of flexible multitool that can take on limitless configurations. It’s strong, stretchy, and modular, meaning you can connect multiple together for whatever you need. Able to hold up to 70 pounds of weight, it lets you hang toolboxes, gear, buckets, coolers, and more. It...

