HEALTH MINUTE: HOSPITALS STRUGGLE WITH DYE SHORTAGES

More than 80 NYC teachers are accused of submitting fake vaccine cards as part of $1.5m scheme 'run by a holistic pediatric center'
Eighty-two New York City school teachers were accused of submitting fake vaccine cards they allegedly acquired through a $1.5 million scheme run by a holistic pediatric center in Long Island. In January, nurse practitioner Julie DeVuono, 49, and members of her staff were charged with dishing out fake vaccine cards...
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
