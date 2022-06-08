ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Quilt on display at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site contains secret messages

By Submitted
obxtoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom shooflies to flying geese, it is said secret messages like the ones sewn into a commemorative quilt helped guide runaway enslaved people on the perilous road to freedom in the 1860s. The commemorative quilt will be on display at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site’s visitor center Sunday, June 12 through...

www.obxtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
wunc.org

Celebrate Juneteenth at these local North Carolina events

Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. WUNC is compiling the following list of local events in our listening area to mark Juneteenth. Are we missing your organization's event? Please email bbustwebber@wunc.org and we will be happy to review your submission and update this list.
POLITICS
visitraleigh.com

Juneteenth Events in Raleigh, N.C.

Juneteenth—the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the U.S.—became a federal holiday in 2021, 156 years after slaves in Galveston, Texas were notified on June 19, 1856, that they were now free after the Civil War had come to an end. In 2020, both...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Bodega holds grand opening with carnival, live music (June 10, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Brookside Bodega will celebrate their grand opening in Raleigh today (June 10) from 4 – 9 p.m. with carnival games, live music and food on its outdoor patio. They are located at 1000 Brookside Drive in the former Falafel & Co. space. The restaurant’s menu is loosely inspired by New York bodegas, or small owner-operated convenience stores, and features dishes like the New York chopped cheese sandwich, spicy Nashville chicken sandwich and Birria taco plate and guacamole. There are plenty of vegetarian options, including Buffalo cauliflower, the Portobello club, a grilled Pimento cheese sandwich and more. And true to the bodega form, they are stocked with all the essential items you need for your home – everything from a great wine selection and beer, to dairy, eggs and toilet paper. Congrats to owners Lee and Michelle Robinson, Jacob Paramo and Darrell Brown. Get to know them here.
RALEIGH, NC
nccu.edu

NCCU Explores Black Identity Through Photography for Juneteenth Celebration

North Carolina Central University (NCCU)’s James E. Shepard Memorial Library will present a virtual panel discussion on Friday, June 17, 2022, 11 a.m., in honor of Juneteenth, a celebration of emancipation from slavery. Entitled “Reframing Black Identity Through Photography – African American Photographers and Their Works,” the discussion will...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Quilt#Secret Messages#African American#The National Park Service
cbs17

Work begins on downtown Raleigh’s tallest apartment tower yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Construction on another high rise is shifting into gear in downtown Raleigh. A ceremonial groundbreaking celebration kicked off work for the new building going up at 320 W. South Street. The real estate firm behind the project, Capital Square, reports this will be the tallest...
RALEIGH, NC
Channelocity

Most expensive Raleigh neighborhoods--would you live here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Raleigh in 2022 is 1,547,000, a 3.27% increase from 2021. Raleigh is a city full of history. "Raleigh is the capital of North Carolina and was officially named after the English explorer Sir Walter Raleigh who attempted to establish the first English colony on the shores of the new world in the 1580s."
RALEIGH, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Spreading sunshine all around Caswell and beyond

“I’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day. When it’s cold outside, I’ve got the month of May. I guess you’d say, that's what makes me feel this way………”. A song that made it to the top of the charts and raised eyebrows in 1965. The lyrics of the song are written about a special girl who makes David Ruffin, the lead singer of the group called The Temptations, smile. Actually, the song initiative was written by Smokey Robinson as a dedication to his wife, Claudette Robinson, according to Wikipedia. Just thinking out loud, shouldn’t we all apply that to our lives? Can we find it in our busy schedules to make someone else smile?
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: Tobacco Road, Tower India

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Tobacco Road in Raleigh and Tower India in Morrisville. Photographer: Richard...
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

31 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, June 9–15

Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo | Photo courtesy of Visit Raleigh. Hope you’re hungry! Triangle Restaurant Week returns with participating restaurants in Raleigh, Cary, Chapel Hill and Durham offering two- and three-course prix fixe menus until June 12. Nosh on. trirestaurantweek.com. June, ongoing. Hammered Trivia Triangle Tournament. Flex your...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy