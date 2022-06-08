ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syosset, NY

Five Juveniles Arrested in Syosset for Burglary

By Long Island
longisland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Second Squad reports the details of the arrest of (5) five juveniles for multiple Burglaries that occurred on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Syosset. According to Detectives, Second Precinct officers responded to several glass breaks at Commercial buildings. - 14 Cold Spring Road, Cardinali Bakery. - 16 Cold...

www.longisland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

A Queens man and V.S. woman charged with assault

A Queens man and North Valley Stream woman were arrested for assaulting a resident after criminally trespassing at his home last Thursday. Nassau County police responded to a disturbance on Kent Road at around 3:30 p.m. and uncovered an alleged altercation happening between the 47-year-old homeowner and Errol Stewart, 37, of Springfield Gardens, and Camille Hyppolite, 35, of North Valley Stream.
QUEENS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Baldwin man arrested for attempted arson, contempt

June 1st disturbance leads to arrest of Baldwin man for attempted arson second degree, criminal contempt second degree, and on two open warrants for burglary second degree and assault third degree. Arson Bomb Squad Detectives say that officers responded to a disturbance at a residence located on Grand Avenue. The...
BALDWIN, NY
longisland.com

Wanted for North Amityville Criminal Mischief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who broke a North Amityville gas station window earlier this month. A man approached the teller window at Valero, located at 940 Main Street, on June 6...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syosset, NY
City
Westbury, NY
Syosset, NY
Crime & Safety
TBR News Media

Arrest made in the case of human remains found in Centereach in 2020

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Centereach man for the murder of Henry Hernandez, then 16, of Riverhead, whose remains were found in Centereach in March of 2020. Following an investigation, Homicide Squad detectives arrested John Mann Jr., 19, of Centereach, and charged him with Murder 2nd Degree. He will be lodged at the Yaphank Correctional Facility and is scheduled to be arraigned June 13 at the Supreme Court in Riverhead.
CENTEREACH, NY
NBC New York

Woman and Mother Robbed at Gunpoint in Front of Long Island Home: Police

Families in a Long Island community are on guard after learning that a woman and her mother were robbed at gunpoint just outside their front door, according to police. The attacked occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on June 3 in Bay Shore. A man was armed with a gun when he robbed the woman, who was with her mother, out front of the Hecksher Avenue house, police said.
BAY SHORE, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of May 26

Julio M. Mejia-Guncay, 37, of East Hampton, was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on Saturday, May 21, at 1:30 a.m. and charged with DWI, which was elevated from a... more. Lincoln D. Pilcher, 40, of Manhattan, was arrested on May 29 at 11:45 p.m. and charged with aggravated DWI, a felony charge due to a prior DWI conviction. According to East Hampton Town Police, at about 11:27 p.m., Pilcher was driving a black 2021 Chevy pickup truck on Montauk Highway near Atlantic Avenue in Amagansett, when police said he nearly struck a police vehicle before being pulled over. Police said he appeared intoxicated and did not do well on field sobriety tests. He was held for arraignment the next morning where he was released on his own recognizance. Hendry W. ... 10 Jun 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

Amityville Woman Killed, Two Others Injured In Copiague Crash

Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman and seriously injured two other people on Long Island. It happened around 10:50 a.m. Thursday, June 6 in Copiague. Carolyn Merhige, age 85, of Amityville, was driving a 2019 Subaru Cross Trek eastbound on Sunrise Highway when she suffered what appears to be a medical emergency and struck a 2021 Dodge Durango that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of New Highway, Suffolk County Police said.
COPIAGUE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Burglary#Juveniles#The Second Squad#Detectives#Orange Theory#Chinese#Felony Criminal Mischief#Family Court
News 12

Investigators: Bullet found at Hicksville HS

Police were called to Hicksville High School Thursday where investigators say a .22-caliber bullet was found inside the building. "I heard somebody found a bullet in the school gym," one student said. "I know the guy who found it, he was pretty spooked after." Another student says they sat in...
HICKSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Falling Into Water In Merrick

A man died after falling into the water on Long Island. Officers responded to 1944 Bayberry Ave. in Merrick for a report of a man who fell into the water, Nassau County Police said. Upon arrival, officers, with the assistance of several civilians, located the victim and pulled him onto...
MERRICK, NY
Daily Voice

Man Drowns In Pool At Huntington Station Home

Police are investigating the drowning death of a Long Island man. The 73-year-old man was found at the bottom of a pool at his residence in Huntington Station located at Kelsey Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Suffolk County Police said. He was transported to Huntington Hospital where...
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NBC New York

Son Strangles Father Inside Long Island Home: Police

A Long Island man has been arrested after police said he killed his father inside their Suffolk County home. Police responded to a 911 call just before 1 p.m. Friday after a woman said that her son had strangled her husband at their home in West Babylon. Police responding to the home on Phillips Walk found 64-year-old Robert Taylor dead.
WEST BABYLON, NY
longisland.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in East Northport

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man in East Northport last night. Paul Decembre was operating a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Larkfield Road when he collided with a 2019 Honda Accord that was leaving the parking lot in front of 402 Larkfield Road.
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
Daily Voice

MS-13 Member Sentenced For Massapequa Park Preserve Murder

An MS-13 gang member of Long Island has been sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for the murder of a 19-year-old man at an area park preserve in 2017. Kevin Granados-Coreas, age 23, a/k/a "Lonely," of Hempstead, was sentenced on Friday, June 10, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy