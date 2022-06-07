Man arrested for stalking & obscenity, police concerned about other victims

Public Information Office, Fort Collins Police Services, 970-818-8950, fcpsmedia@fcgov.com

A man has been arrested for concerning interactions with teens, and police are concerned that more victims may exist.

In mid-May, Fort Collins Police Services received a report that an unknown man had approached a group of teens at the Poudre River Whitewater Park. The victims said he made numerous sexually explicit statements, tried to get one of the teens to smoke his marijuana, and tried to show them explicit material. He eventually left the area, and the victims contacted police with a detailed description of the suspect.

During the same week, officers also investigated the report of a man who followed a teen around while making sexually explicit statements. The next day, the same man approached the victim in a different location. The teen left and went into a store, where he approached her again. She told an employee what was happening, and they called police. The suspect left before officers arrived.

Officers identified Douglas MacTaggart, 61, as the suspect in both cases. MacTaggart was located and arrested later in May and booked into the Larimer County Jail. He was issued a combined $10,000 cash/surety bond and faces the following charges:

Stalking (class 5 felony)

Harassment (class 3 misdemeanor)

Promotion of Obscene Material to a Minor (class 6 felony)

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (class 1 misdemeanor)

“These were both extremely unsettling situations, and these victims did an outstanding job providing police with information that led to an arrest,” said Assistant Chief John Feyen, who leads the Special Operations Division. “Everyone deserves to feel safe when they’re out enjoying our community. Obscene interactions like this will not be tolerated.”

A booking photo is attached courtesy of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Due to the pattern of behavior, police are concerned that additional victims may exist. Anyone with information about this suspect or other similar incidents should contact Officer Scott Brittingham at 970-221-6555.

All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement, and all parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.