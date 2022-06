Remote collaboration methods give people more ways to participate, and that tends to bring out the best in their work. You don't even have to be remote to use these tricks. The most successful remote teams collaborate in a way that intentionally supports people in a remote environment. I know that may sound like circular logic, but stick with me. They collaborate in a way that strengthens their ability to work together, while also bringing out the best ideas from everyone on the team. Here's the kicker: The same methods also enhance teamwork and promote idea-generation among people who work together in the same location, such as an office.

