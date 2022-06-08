Andrew Whitworth shares funny retirement post from his grocery store run

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dan + Shay is ready to hit the stage ahead of Saturday's much-anticipated Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field.The fan-favorite country music duo released a video on the Pittsburgh Steelers' Twitter account hours before being one of the opening acts.".@DanAndShay are reppin' the Black & Gold tonight," the Steelers tweeted."What's up Steelers nation?" said Dan Smyers, a Pittsburgh native and Carnegie Mellon University alum, in the video. "It's Dan + Shay here. We're hanging out at Heinz Field. It feels good to be home. We've got some jerseys. We're ready to go.""Names on it and everything," Shay Mooney added.Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce will perform before Chesney on Saturday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO