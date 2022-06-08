ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Andrew Whitworth shares funny retirement post from his grocery store run

fanrecap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a normal year, Andrew Whitworth would be preparing to start mandatory minicamp with the Rams this week. But because he retired this offseason, he’s got different responsibilities this time of year. Instead...

fanrecap.com

Larry Brown Sports

Controversial ex-NFL coach lands job with XFL

The XFL is making a splash as it looks to return for the 2023 season. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has landed a job with the XFL, the league announced on Thursday. Williams heads the XFL’s first set of assistant coach hirings and will serve as the defensive coordinator for head coach Reggie Barlow’s team.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Dan + Shay gets customized Steelers jerseys ahead of Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dan + Shay is ready to hit the stage ahead of Saturday's much-anticipated Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field.The fan-favorite country music duo released a video on the Pittsburgh Steelers' Twitter account hours before being one of the opening acts.".@DanAndShay are reppin' the Black & Gold tonight," the Steelers tweeted."What's up Steelers nation?" said Dan Smyers, a Pittsburgh native and Carnegie Mellon University alum, in the video. "It's Dan + Shay here. We're hanging out at Heinz Field. It feels good to be home. We've got some jerseys. We're ready to go.""Names on it and everything," Shay Mooney added.Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce will perform before Chesney on Saturday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA

