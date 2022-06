After high school, Rader graduated from the Jameson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in New Castle, PA, and worked at Jameson Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse before moving to Warsaw, IN to take positions as a nurse manager and team leader at Koscuisko Community Hospital. During this time, she earned a bachelor’s in nursing from Purdue University, and, later, a master of science in administration from the University of Notre Dame.

