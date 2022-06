Effective: 2022-06-10 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Garland; Grant; Hempstead; Hot Spring; Howard; Jefferson; Lincoln; Little River; Montgomery; Nevada; Ouachita; Pike; Sevier; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 341 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS BRADLEY CALHOUN CLARK CLEVELAND DALLAS DESHA DREW GARLAND GRANT HEMPSTEAD HOT SPRING HOWARD JEFFERSON LINCOLN LITTLE RIVER MONTGOMERY NEVADA OUACHITA PIKE SEVIER UNION

