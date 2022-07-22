ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Head Coach Rankings: Patriots Belichick Still Best?

By Richie Whitt
 5 days ago

Despite no playoff wins since Tom Brady's departure, analytics-driven Pro Football Focus says New England's coach remains the best in the NFL.

Though he's taking heat in New England these days for things like reaching for a player in the first round of the NFL Draft , creating a jumbled mess of offensive play-calling and - most of all - not winning a playoff game the last three seasons , Patriots coach Bill Belichick still has his Hall-of-Fame fastball.

At least according to the analytics site Pro Football Focus , which ranks Belichick as the NFL's best head coach entering 2022.

Belichick, of course, is only 17-16 in New England since Tom Brady left after the 2019 season. Nonetheless, says PFF :

1. BILL BELICHICK, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11.7-5.3 RECORD WITH AVERAGE ROSTER)

Bill Belichick is the best head coach in NFL history. Moving on…

In its rankings, PFF has the Ravens' John Harbaugh as the second-best coach, followed by the Chiefs' Andy Reid, Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury and Seahawks' Pete Carroll.

The Rams' Sean McVay, who has taken L.A. to the Super Bowl two of the last four years and won the championship last February, comes in only at No. 10.

Considering that Sean McDermott of the Bills (16th) and Robert Saleh of the Jets (26th) were ranked so low - PFF didn't consider first-year coach such as the Dolphins' Mike McDaniel - the Patriots should have a healthy coaching advantage in every AFC East game this season.

But we already knew that, right? Or, at least we used to.

The Patriots continue mandatory minicamp at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Wednesday-Thursday in preparations for training camp next month.

Fox's Colin Cowherd: Patriots Will Miss Playoffs

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Belichick has long been omnipotent. But can he also be omnipresent?. As NFL experts get in line to fade the New England Patriots' chances this season, a prominent TV analyst took his projection a step further recently. In the wake of the Patriots announcing they would enter 2022 without an official offensive or defensive coordinator, Fox's Colin Cowherd says Belichick's control will cause his team to miss the playoffs.
Patriots Training Camp: 3 Crucial Questions

The New England Patriots relinquished control of the AFC East in 2020. Can they regain the crown this season?. That answer begins to take shape this week as the Pats commence training camp in Foxboro. While the division was robust with moves this offseason - the Buffalo Bills signed Von Miller, the Miami Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill and the New York Jets enjoyed four of the top 36 picks in April's NFL Draft - New England was relatively quiet.
NFL's Top 50 Players: How Many Patriots Make List?

While hope remains high in New England about the Patriots' 2022 season, their national bandwagon is all but empty. Bill Belichick's bulletin-board material of disrespect overfloweth. From talent evaluators to oddsmakers to TV experts, seems no one is bullish on the Pats as NFL training camps open across the country...
Patriots' Mac Jones Poised For Breakout Camp?

Quarterbacks much earn the respect of their teammates and coaches before ever being viewed as the face of the franchise. Last season, rookie Mac Jones was still getting adjusted to life in a Bill Belichick offseason. He's now the unquestioned face of the offense for the New England Patriots. Maybe...
Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 1: WRs Impress

FOXBORO – When head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the theme for the 2022 season, he responded with a swift, “one day at a time.”. That motto seems to be how the New England Patriots are taking their summer practices so far, as that was echoed from all the players that spoke with the media after Wednesday’s 90-minute practice.
Belichick on Patriots' QB Mac Jones: 'Dramatic Improvement'

While Kyler Murray apparently needs contractual, financial motivation to study his playbook, the New England Patriots are blessed with a self-starter. Clauses in the Arizona Cardinals' quarterback's new contract mandate that Murray sufficient study film before games. Conversely, Pats' second-year quarterback Mac Jones arrived at training camp in Foxboro this week after a productive offseason that has even notoriously stoic coach Bill Belichick positively giddy.
Follow The Leader: Patriots’ Slater Still Takes Cues From Belichick

FOXBORO — As an 11-time team captain, Matthew Slater is one of the New England Patriots’ most-revered leaders. Having played his entire 14-year career with New England, Slater has become one of the NFL’s most respected players, both on and off the field. As such, he is often looked to by his teammates and coaches as the standard by which they hold themselves accountable.
Patriots LB Raekwon McMillan Cleared To Start Training Camp

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots list of players set to begin 2022 training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list has been reduced by one. Inside linebacker Raekwon McMillan passed his physical on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire. As such, the 26-year-old is cleared to join the Pats on the Gillette Stadium practice fields for their first camp practice on Wednesday.
