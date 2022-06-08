ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Nas X disses BET in new song, calls out homophobia in Black community

GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMPBU_0g4Nbf7R00

Lil Nas X took aim at BET in a new song this week, after receiving zero nominations for the upcoming 2022 BET Awards .

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the "Industry Baby" rapper released a minute-long teaser of his new track titled "Late to Da Party" and captioned his post, "F--- BET!"

The song's lyrics include a similar callout of the network.

MORE: Doja Cat, Ari Lennox, Drake lead 2022 BET Awards nominations

In a follow up tweet, Lil Nas X responded to a user who questioned why he appeared so upset about the BET Awards when he's won a Grammy.

"This is my point exactly," he said . "How can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people? is that not crazy? am i really tripping."

Lil Nas X won two Grammys in 2020 for his song "Old Town Road." He won zero BET Awards out of one nomination for Best New Artist that same year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zU5PR_0g4Nbf7R00
Rich Fury/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Elaborating on his original post Tuesday, the 23-year-old wrote , "this not over no bet award this is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community, y'all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us."

MORE: Lil Nas X makes waves with emotionally charged debut album 'Montero'

"We love Lil Nas X," BET responded in a statement, obtained by ABC News, making note of his past nomination and adding that they have "proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity" during his two performances, one in 2019 and the other in 2021 .

"Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET's Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts," the network continued. "No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy."

"At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community," the statement concluded. "We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community."

Comments / 1

Related
Vibe

Saucy Santana Embraces Being Labeled “A Gay Rapper” In New Cover Story

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana is Hip-Hop’s newest phenom, thanks to his viral hit, “Material Girl.” Ahead of the release of his new single, “Booty,” the rapper graced the June cover of Teen Vogue—making him a cover star for the second time. Though homophobia is still running rampant in the rap industry, Santana explained why he’s now embracing being a “gay rapper.” He also shared his dream collaborations and goals as an artist.More from VIBE.comDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox Lead 2022 BET Awards NominationsYo Gotti To Headline Dallas Southern Pride Juneteenth CelebrationA Lizzo Documentary Headed To...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Why fans are upset Jack Harlow was nominated for BET Award over Lil Nas X

Nominations for the 2022 BET Awards have arrived and fans are upset a White rapper is included. Jack Harlow is a Best Male Hip Hop Artist nominee, along with Drake, Future, J. Cole, Ye, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Baby. As with any list of nominations or awards, a large group of supporters will feel slighted by the lack of acknowledgment of their favorite talents. However, the argument for Lil Nas X being nominated for just one Black Entertainment Television award over Harlow is interesting.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Lennox
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Doja Cat
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Homophobia#Disses#Racism#Best New Artist#Mgm Grand Garden Arena
StyleCaster

J-Lo Just Paid Tribute to Her ‘Shades of Blue’ Co-Star Ray Liotta Hours After His Death—She Was ‘Lucky’ to Know Him

Click here to read the full article. Rest in peace. The celebrity deaths of 2022 include Sidney Poitier and more stars, actors and singers who have passed away this year. The celebrity deaths of 2022 come after a year of loss in 2021, which saw the deaths of stars like Betty White, Joan Didion, Cicely Tyson, Prince Philip and Willie Garson. On the morning of December 31, 2021, Betty White—an actress and comedian best known for roles in TV shows like The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show—died at 99 years old. Her death came three weeks before her...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Azealia Banks Calls Cardi B An 'Industry Plant' & Goes Off On Iggy Azalea

Azealia Banks has been making the most out of her Twitter fingers after Elon Musk allowed the controversial musician to return to the platform, and took to the Twittersphere to share relatively positive thoughts on Cardi B, whom she’s openly disliked in the past. “Yo Bodak Yellow is really...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Shuts Down Claim She's Trying To Boost Streams Of Upcoming Album

Cardi B’s sophomore album sparked a social media scuffle over the weekend — before its release is even in sight. The Bronx bombshell confirmed during an appearance on CENTERFOLD — the digital platform she launched with Playboy last December — that her hit singles “WAP” and “Up” will appear on her Invasion of Privacy follow-up, despite both being more than a year old.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
XXL Mag

Lil Uzi Vert Says Jack Harlow Doesn’t Have White Privilege

Lil Uzi Vert does not agree with the sentiment that his labelmate Jack Harlow is advancing because of White privilege. On Sunday (May 30), TMZ caught up with Lil Uzi Vert in West Hollywood, Calif., where the rapper randomly happened to hop on the TMZ Celebrity Tour bus to mingle with fans. While flicking it up with excited passengers, Uzi was asked to assess whether Jack Harlow was becoming a big star due to his skin color.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
BET

BET Awards 2022 Nominees Announced

Today, BET announced the BET Awards 2022 nominees with Doja Cat leading the pack with six nominations. This year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports. Hosted award-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson, the show will air live, Sunday, June 26, 2022, on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
XXL Mag

50 Hip-Hop Albums With No Weak Songs

Long before the streaming era made playlists king, the crowning attribute of a great album was no skips: the ability to play a project in its entirety without interruption. It's an elusive feat, particularly in hip-hop, and even more so in a time when beefing up a tracklist can reap greater payouts for its creator. Yet every now and then a rapper will drop a truly solid project that you can just ride out to.
MUSIC
Vibe

Future And Drake’s “Wait For U” Almost Became A Kanye West Track

Click here to read the full article. Future achieved his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last month with “Wait For U,” featuring Drake and Nigerian singer-songwriter, Tems. Along with the historic feat for the Atlanta rapper, the track has also managed to go platinum, as tweeted by Chart Data. However, with the song’s continuous stream of success, it could be difficult for fans to imagine the track sounding any different than the version that found its way on Future’s latest album, I Never Liked You. Well, there was a moment where that was actually the case....
CELEBRITIES
NME

Jack Harlow says Black women have been “such a massive part of my career”

Jack Harlow has spoken about the impact that Black women have had on his career in a new interview with Teen Vogue. The Louisville rapper appeared as one of the magazine’s three June cover stars. In the interview with Tess Garcia, he spoke about his love for hip hop, his new album and the support he has received from Black women, who he notes have been “such a massive part of my career”.
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

54K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy