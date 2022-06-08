Beachline back open after overturned truck spills plywood all over highway

An overturned truck that spilled plywood over the highway shut down all the eastbound lanes of State Road 528 for nearly two hours just east of State Road 417 on Wednesday morning.

Images from FL511 show traffic stopped from the on-ramp from S.R. 417 and emergency vehicles on site.

All lanes were blocked as of 10:20 a.m. but FL511 said just before noon the alert was cleared. Images showed the plywood moved to the center median and traffic being routed through along the shoulder.

This is a developing story.