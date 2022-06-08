ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Beachline back open after overturned truck spills plywood all over highway

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

An overturned truck that spilled plywood over the highway shut down all the eastbound lanes of State Road 528 for nearly two hours just east of State Road 417 on Wednesday morning.

Images from FL511 show traffic stopped from the on-ramp from S.R. 417 and emergency vehicles on site.

All lanes were blocked as of 10:20 a.m. but FL511 said just before noon the alert was cleared. Images showed the plywood moved to the center median and traffic being routed through along the shoulder.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
flaglerlive.com

A 45-Year-Old Woman Is Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash at U.S. 1 and Whiteview Parkway

A 45-year-old Palm Coast woman was killed Wednesday evening in a t-bone crash at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Whiteview Parkway. The woman was at the wheel of a grey Jeep SUV. She’d been traveling south on U.S. 1 and and had stopped at a red light before turning left, or east, onto Whiteview. She did so, violating the right of way of an oncoming pick-up truck that was traveling north on U.S. 1, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spills#Plywood#Accident#S R#Tribune Content Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Florida Silver Alert issued for man, 85, missing from Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Silver Alert was issued Saturday for an 85-year-old man reported missing from Kissimmee, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Kissimmee Police Department. Frank Elkins was last seen at 2:30 a.m. in the area of the 2300 block of Robert...
KISSIMMEE, FL
mynews13.com

Seminole plans 3 roundabouts for State Road 434

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is giving residents an opportunity Thursday to voice their opinions about three proposed roundabouts for State Road 434 in the eastern part of the county at a public meeting. What You Need To Know. Three roundabouts are proposed on State Road 434. They...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy