The “Dark Side Of The Ring” creators collaborating with WWE may be something that is happening, but all the details behind it still remain cloudy. It was reported yesterday by SEScoops that Evan Husney and Jason Eisener have been working on a new VICE TV project involving WWE and that “Dark Side Of The Ring” season four is currently on hold. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful states on Twitter that he reached out to “Dark Side Of The Ring” creators Husney and Eisener who say there are several inaccuracies in that report. It was also noted that an official announcement will be made soon.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO