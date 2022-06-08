ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Man found dead at Kissimmee-area SunRail station, Osceola deputies say

By Cristóbal Reyes, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
A man was found dead at a SunRail train station in Kissimmee Tuesday night, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the South Orange Avenue station around 10:54 p.m. after reports of gunfire in the area, the agency said in an unsigned statement. When they arrived, they found the victim dead at the scene.

No other details, including the victim’s name, have been released. Detectives are investigating the death as “an isolated incident.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Orlando, FL
