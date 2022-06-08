ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Apollo Students Cited For Assaulting Another Student

By Alex Svejkovsky
WJON
WJON
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- Five teenagers at Apollo High School have been cited for assault after attacking another student in a school bathroom. Back on June 2nd, Apollo High School Administration and the School Resource...

voiceofalexandria.com

Five central Minnesota students cited for fight at school

(St. Cloud, MN) -- Five central Minnesota high school students have been cited after an assault at a St. Cloud high school last week. Police say a 15-year-old student at Apollo High School was assaulted at around 2 pm on June 2nd. Investigators say the teen had gone to the bathroom in order to settle a disagreement with another 15-year-old. When the victim got there, the other boy and four friends were waiting and started punching and kicking the victim.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
