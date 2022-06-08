Five Apollo Students Cited For Assaulting Another Student

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A teenager was arrested in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday after reportedly assaulting a homeowner when she unexpectedly found the boy inside her house. Police in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that the incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. on the 7300 block of Zenith Avenue. A relative of the homeowner had reportedly invited the boy inside without the homeowner’s knowledge or permission. When officers arrived at the home, they were told that the boy fled west after assaulting the homeowner, who said she confronted the boy. Officers set up a perimeter and found the teenager inside a detached garage on the 7200 block of France Avenue. The boy was taken into custody on “several offences,” police say. The incident remains under investigation.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO