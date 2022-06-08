ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Casper College joins Got Your 6 Network

caspercollege.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Casper College Veterans Services office has joined the Got Your 6 Network to support military-affiliated students. “Through the Got Your 6 Network at Casper College, we offer a text service specifically for our military-affiliated students. The Got Your 6...

www.caspercollege.edu

wyomingnewsnow.tv

Orr’s Hope Foundation prepares for second Concert of Hope

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Orr’s Hope Foundation is preparing for its second annual Concert of Hope. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 with a performance from Rising Star Tumbling and Dance. The concert at David Street Station aims to help...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Pride kicks off seventh annual celebration

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Across the country individuals and organizations are taking part in Pride Month celebrating and honoring LGBT communities. On Wednesday, June 8, Casper Pride kicked off their own celebration with a screening of “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” at the Rialto Theater. June 9 marks the true start of the five days of events, with A Prismatic Affair at the Nicolaysen Art Museum.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Jeanette Ward announces WY HD57 State Rep Run: Help me KEEP WYOMING FREE

I came to Casper, Wyoming a political refugee from fascist Illinois. In my service there (2015-2019) as a School Board Member on the largest elected school board in Illinois (U-46), I defended parental rights against the transgender mob, politically biased textbooks, and race hustlers. I publicly exposed a fellow board member who said the American Flag was “nothing more than toilet paper” to her and who said I was the “21st century brand of the KKK”. I ran for State Senate in Illinois in 2020 and learned first-hand how the left converted the Covid scam into a weapon for institutionalized election theft. Losing a previously +9 Republican district by about 1700 votes, I lost VBM (vote by mail) in just ONE of the four counties in my district by roughly 8000 votes, where the clerk for that county didn’t bother to verify any of those VBM signatures. The straw that broke the camel’s back for our family was when one of our high-school daughters was threatened with out-of-school suspension for not wearing a mask. We were DONE with Illinois. I don’t want this for Wyoming. I am proud to be here.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Central Wyoming Shooters 25th Annual Machine Gun and Cannon Shoot

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Friday June 10, kicked off the first day of Central Wyoming Shooters 25th annual Machine Gun and Cannon Shoot. This shoot is held so that military vets and gun enthusiasts alike can come and show off their arsenal and talk about the history of guns.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

NiC Fest returns to Casper

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Friday June 10, marked the first day back in 2 years for the Nicolaysen Art Museums NiC Fest. The NiC fest had been cancelled due to COVID-19 but is back in full swing with art, music, and vendors. “I am so excited that NiC...
K2 Radio

‘The Pretzel Lady’ Is Bringing Tasty Pretzels Back to Casper

After a two-year hiatus, Casper will once again have a familiar face in the Eastridge Mall food court area. The Twisted Pretzel will be opening soon in the mall. The new eatery will be run by Carol Allred, who is affectionately know as the "Pretzel Lady", as she ran the previous location for almost thirty years.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Evansville Standoff DA Findings

The Wyoming State Forestry talks about the upcoming fire season-sotvosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Authorities say this year will be a busier fire season than last year. This is from the latest Forestry meeting on Monday, where the U.S. Forestry Services, BLM and the Wyoming State Forestry Division were in attendance. Stating the multi-department predictive services say, Northeastern Wyoming will be above average in fire potential in June and July and the rest of the state will follow from July to September.
KGAB AM 650

Tornado Reported East Of Lusk, Sidney Neb. Gets Heavy Hail

Cheyenne and Laramie may not have gotten much in the way of severe weather on June 7, but the same can't be said for other areas of Wyoming as well as the Nebraska Panhandle. The city of Sidney, Nebraska received several inches of hail Tuesday, with some areas looking like they had been hit by a blizzard rather than a hail storm.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper City Council approves $250,000 land purchase

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Tuesday June 7, Casper’s City Council held a discussion involving parkway parking permits that the city is planning to enforce. The proposed permits are expects to cost $125 dollars for the first and then have a renewal fee of $25 per year. This purchase would procure the parkway areas in front of a permit holders residence so that no other person could legally park there.
oilcity.news

Casper police seeking felon Antonio Harrington; reward for successful prosecution

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department announced Tuesday that it is searching for Antonio Harrington, a local and wanted person for multiple felonies. “If you have information pertaining to his location, please call the Casper Police Department Investigative Services Division at 307-235-7517,” the department said on social media.
My Country 95.5

Mills Police Arrest ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Fugitive in Natrona County

The Mills Police Department recently announced that they have arrested a fugitive who was considered armed and dangerous. That's according to a press release from the police department, who wrote that On June 8th, 2022, Natrona County Law Enforcement were advised by the United States Marshall's Service that a suspect had escaped from a detention facility in Missouri and was possibly in the area of Natrona County.
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (6/6/22 – 6/7/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
