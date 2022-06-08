Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque to open in Keller in late summer, early fall
Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque plans to open sometime in August or September at 1801 S. Main St. in Keller, according to Horizon 76 American Grill House...communityimpact.com
Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque plans to open sometime in August or September at 1801 S. Main St. in Keller, according to Horizon 76 American Grill House...communityimpact.com
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0