Keller, TX

Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque to open in Keller in late summer, early fall

By Bailey Lewis
 3 days ago
Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque plans to open sometime in August or September at 1801 S. Main St. in Keller, according to Horizon 76 American Grill House...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

La La Land Kind Cafe coming soon on West Campbell Road in Richardson

La La Land Kind Cafe is planning to open soon in Richardson. The coffee shop will be located at 242 W. Campbell Road in Richardson, which had previously housed the Great Outdoors Sub Shop. An opening date has not yet been announced. La La Land has four other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and offers a variety of coffee and matcha drinks, teas and food options. 214-579-9550 (Lower Greenville location). www.lalalandkindcafe.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Hurtado Barbecue Readies for Grand Opening in Little Elm

We had a chance to get an early peek at the newest Hurtado Barbecue restaurant opening in Little Elm (100 Hardwicke Lane) before their grand opening this weekend. It was about a year ago that owner and pitmaster Brandon Hurtado promised a second restaurant after a successful venture at his original location in Arlington. Fast forward a year and here we are getting a first look at his second beautiful location, replete with a full-service bar, a large indoor dining room with more shaded tables outside and a menu for budding barbecue enthusiasts.
LITTLE ELM, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frios Gourmet Pops Keller storefront officially closes, now fully mobile

Frios Gourmet Pops in Keller has officially closed its storefront, switched to a fully mobile service and changed ownership, according to a June 8 press release from the company. Frios Gourmet Pops was located at 242 Rufe Snow Drive, Ste. 150, in Keller. Its previous co-owner Alison Groom announced the closure on April 27. Groom sold the business to Lauren and Robert Penn, who also own Frios Gourmet Pops in Denton. With the Penns now in charge, Frios Gourmet Pops Keller will be selling a variety of frozen popsicles from their popsicle van throughout Keller, Southlake, Roanoke, Argyle, Trophy Club and Westlake. 214-620-0818. www.friospops.com.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

3 new restaurants, shops prepare to open at The Star in Frisco

The Star District, located at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, is welcoming three new tenants this fall. The 91-acre campus announced in a June 8 news release that two retail stores and one restaurant will join the district in late 2022. The additions will come just six months after five dining and entertainment businesses opened at The Star. From July 2021-June 2022, The Star leased more than 55,000 square feet to North Texas-based tenants, the release said.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

First-time restaurateur brings people together over tacos in Frisco

Although he had zero restaurant experience, Frisco resident Blaine McGowan opened Chído Taco Lounge in The Shops at Starwood on March 12, 2021. “I wanted to get into the restaurant biz because I love food and people,” McGowan said. “I’ve always been the guy who goes into restaurants and questions why they don’t do things a certain way and how things can be better.”
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt

Live Large In This Lux Lakeside Resort at Heath Golf and Yacht Club

If you’re searching for a retreat with resort appeal, this new construction gem in the Heath Golf & Yacht Club could be just what you’re looking for. Kim Woodul of Ebby Halliday Realtors has the listing for a brand new, contemporary-style home that’s slated to be ready by December 2022 — that means you could be spending your New Year in a new home.
HEATH, TX
American Landmark expands presence in Texas

American Landmark Apartments has acquired Broadway Chapter Apartments, a 242-unit apartment community located in the Near Southside submarket of Fort Worth. Built in 2021 and located at 401 Hemphill Street, Broadway Chapter offers studios, lofts and one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging from 547 to 1,195 square feet. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, walk-in closets with custom shelving, oversized windows, a keyless fob entry system, private balconies and 20-foot ceilings in lofts. This work-friendly community also provides a wide range of amenities, including a resident lounge with a coffee bar, library, Zoom room, fitness center with pelotons, infinity-edge pool with in-pool loungers, sun deck and fire pit.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Castle Hills Auto Services & Repairs opens Lewisville location

Castle Hills Auto Services & Repairs opened May 24 at 2000 FM 544, Lewisville. The full-service auto shop offers services in AC repair, brakes, car batteries, electrical, engine lights, general maintenance, oil changes, state inspections, tire rotations, and wheel alignment and balancing. Castle Hills Auto Services & Repairs previously had a Frisco location. 972-300-0035. www.castlehillsautoservice.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Alley Noodle Bar now serving Vietnamese dishes to McKinney

The Alley Noodle Bar, a fast-casual dining concept, opened May 4 at 7701 Stacy Road, Ste. 700. While there are several noodle bars in the area, owner Tuan Tran pointed out the noodles have to have a certain fat content for ramen, whereas Vietnamese broth is a little lighter, he said. The pho noodle dishes featured bone broth that is cooked for hours with premium cuts of beef and other meat options. Appetizers include Back Alley Wings, spring rolls and deep-fried shrimp. Salads are also available. While The Alley Noodle Bar will accommodate dine-in and takeaway customers in the front of the house, the kitchen has the potential to perform double duty, hosting other food concepts that can be picked up through DoorDash or other third-party vendors, Tran said. 469-625-1110. www.thealleynoodlebar.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CW33

How hot is it going to get in North Texas this weekend?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready for a hot weekend ahead in North Texas! The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says the heat index should be top of mind on Saturday and Sunday. The center reports temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 90s ranging up to...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

This Cute, Little Happy Home Just Hit The Market

Do I always start these with “look at this little cutie?” Can I? Taking a poll. Leave your answers in the comments!! But seriously, look at this little cutie!! It’s across the street from Mockingbird Elementary — which is adorable. It’s also super close to Lower Greenville, Tietze Park and everything Mockingbird, the street, has to offer. It’s listed for just under $700,000, which feels like a steal for the location. It’s updated, but there’s still room to make it your own.
DALLAS, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

East Texas H-E-B Fans are Jealous of This New Store Coming to Fort Worth

The question is asked all the time of what new shopping experience East Texans would love to have in the area. One of the top answers to that question is H-E-B. True, Carthage and Lufkin have one, but East Texans want a more modern H-E-B experience. While no plans have been announced for East Texas, the Dallas - Fort Worth area is adding some stores with the latest being in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Craft Brews beer, wine, cigar vendor opens in McKinney

Craft Brews held a grand opening April 15 at 7500 Stacy Road, Ste. 140 in McKinney. The store sells beer, wine, spirits, cocktail mixes and other adult beverage accessories. Craft Brews also sells cigars. Products can be purchased in-store, as well as ordered in advance and picked up in the store, curbside or delivered. 214-592-8440. https://craftbrews.gotoliquorstore.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas splash pad temporarily shut down after reports of sick children

FATE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Fate has temporarily shut down the Robert Smith Family Park Splash Pad after two parents reported their children fell ill after visiting it on Sunday.  Out of an abundance of caution, and due to the report of children getting sick after visiting the park, a park crew sprayed the splash pad, play structures, and restrooms with disinfectant to assure any germs present are removed. An update on the city's webpage explains that the splash pad is maintained daily by a Certified Pool Operator. In turn, that person reports the levels of chemicals in the...
FATE, TX
advocatemag.com

Owner of East Dallas institutions Cigarz Bona Pizza, The Goat dies

William “Bill” Weiss, who owned Cigarz Bona Pizza and The Goat, has died. Weiss died Wednesday, June 8, Cigarz announced on its Facebook page. The Goat has been an East Dallas watering hole for decades, and we wrote a story about it in 2020. Lota Dunham bought the...
DALLAS, TX
