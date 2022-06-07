ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

Person seriously injured in plane crash in Hemet

By Therese Avedillo
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfPm7_0g4NTesM00

Cal Fire is responding to Warren Road in Hemet, where one person is seriously injured after a small plane crashed into a brick wall behind a few residences.

On Tuesday at approximately 9:35 am, the Hemet Public Communications Center began receiving calls regarding a place crash near the intersection of Warren Road and Mustang Way. The cause of the plane crash is under investigation.

According to the Hemet Police Department, they immediately responded, together with the Hemet Fire Department, CAL FIRE and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The post Person seriously injured in plane crash in Hemet appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
Key News Network

1 Killed, 3 Ejected in Montclair Violent Crash

Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed, and three others were ejected from a vehicle that was torn apart in a violent crash on Sunday, June 12, in the city of Montclair. Authorities responded to a vehicle over the embankment on the Eastbound 10 Freeway just west of...
MONTCLAIR, CA
Key News Network

Head-On Traffic Collision Sends Multiple Patients to Hospital

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple patients were transported to a local hospital after a reported head-on traffic collision early Sunday morning, June 12, 2022. Los Angeles County Fire Department and Covina Police Department received a call of a traffic collision around 1:32 a.m. with parties trapped on North Barranca Avenue and East Cypress Street in the city of Covina.
paininthepass.info

UPS Driver Killed In A Crash In The Cajon Pass Saturday Night

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Male UPS semi driver was killed and one person was injured in a crash Saturday night on Interstate 15, authorities said. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic accident. The accident was reported at about 8:17pm, Saturday June 11, 2022. Located on northbound Interstate 15 just after Cleghorn Road.
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta house party shooting leaves one person hospitalized

UPDATE 6/12 at 4:20 pm: The subject suffering from a gunshot wound after last night's shooting in La Quinta is in stable condition. The suspect fled the area prior to deputies arriving. The suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident. Stay with The post La Quinta house party shooting leaves one person hospitalized appeared first on KESQ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Hemet, CA
Accidents
City
Hemet, CA
Hemet, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters battle a fire burning in Anza

Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Anza. The fire was first reported Saturday at 4 p.m. Cal Fire is calling it the Howard fire. It is off of Highway 371 and Howard Road.  Officials said it is 3 acres and firefighters have stopped the forward spread. Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest developments. The post Firefighters battle a fire burning in Anza appeared first on KESQ.
ANZA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters respond to structure fire near Whitewater

Fire crews with the Cal Fire Riverside Department worked to put out flames west of Whitewater. The fire engulfed an RV burning it to the ground and spreading flames to nearby vegetation. The fire burned about a quarter acre of the surrounding area. Chief Battalion Cody Wright said crews responded to a call around 2:06 The post Firefighters respond to structure fire near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
WHITEWATER, CA
CBS LA

UPS driver killed when truck crashes in the Cajon Pass

A UPS driver was reportedly killed while driving in the Cajon Pass. The crash unfolded on the northbound 15 Freeway near Highway 138. The crash resulted in a massive traffic backup that went on for miles. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.  
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#The Hemet Fire Department
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Bundy Canyon Road [Wildomar, CA]

WILDOMAR, CA (June 10, 2022) – Tuesday morning, one victim was pronounced dead following a motorcycle collision on Bundy Canyon Road. Police responded to the scene around 5:09 a.m., near Sunset Avenue on May 31st. Reports indicate that the crash was between a vehicle and a motorcycle. At this...
WILDOMAR, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
L.A. Weekly

Daniel Montano Killed in Two-Car Crash on Riverside Avenue [Rialto, CA]

Country Club Drive Traffic Collision Left One Driver Dead. According to the report, the crash happened around 3:11 p.m. at Riverside Avenue and Country Club Drive. Investigators said a red Toyota Tacoma, driven by Montano, ran a red light at the intersection. As a result, the Tacoma collided with another...
RIALTO, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man gets 30 years to life for deadly hit-and-run

LANCASTER — A man convicted in a hit-and-run crash in Palmdale that killed a teenage boy and an 18-year-old man, last year, was sentenced, Friday, to 30 years to life in state prison. William Alexander Marquez, now 36, was convicted, May 16, of two counts each of murder, gross...
NBC Bay Area

Illegal Fireworks Could Get You a Stiff Fine

With the Fourth of July just a few weeks away, fire officials are warning residents about the dangers of illegal fireworks and the severe penalties you could face by lighting them. Outside an apartment complex in Moreno Valley, fireworks littered the ground where sheriff's deputies say on Wednesday an illegal...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella man arrested for attempted homicide and illegal firearm

A Coachella man was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio for attempted homicide and possession of a short barreled shotgun. On June 10 at 3:32 p.m., patrol deputies assigned to the city of Coachella and the Coachella Community Action Team (CCAT), responded to a shooting outside a home at 50900 Chiapas Dr. The post Coachella man arrested for attempted homicide and illegal firearm appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Susie Swanson Killed in Traffic Crash at San Bernardino Intersection [San Bernardino County, CA]

San Bernardino Crash Left One Victorville Woman Dead. According to the initial investigation, the incident happened around 2:58 p.m. when a vehicle collided with a San Bernardino County Fire Department vehicle. Eventually, first responders arrived and transported the passenger of the car, 60-year-old Susie Swanson, to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy