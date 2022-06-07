Cal Fire is responding to Warren Road in Hemet, where one person is seriously injured after a small plane crashed into a brick wall behind a few residences.

On Tuesday at approximately 9:35 am, the Hemet Public Communications Center began receiving calls regarding a place crash near the intersection of Warren Road and Mustang Way. The cause of the plane crash is under investigation.

According to the Hemet Police Department, they immediately responded, together with the Hemet Fire Department, CAL FIRE and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The post Person seriously injured in plane crash in Hemet appeared first on KESQ .