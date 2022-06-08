ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Guide to Juneteenth Events in Buffalo & WNY

By Step Out Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern New York has a deep connection to the end of slavery in the United States. With its role in the Underground Railroad, our region aided enslaved people in their movement to freedom, at a point in time where this injustice was still very prevalent in the South. It was not...

96.1 The Eagle

Top Places To Live List Includes Buffalo, New York

It looks like wings, a winning football team, and lots of local arts have helped Buffalo become a great place to live. US News and World Report recently released their list of the 150 best places to live in America in 2022. There were several factors that combined to get the final ranking and Buffalo made the Top 75 coming in at #70 on the list.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Poorest Neighborhoods In Buffalo

More data from the 2020 US Census has been recently released and while Buffalo has made some economic improvements overall, it still ranks among one of the poorest cities in the United States of America. That poverty in the Buffalo area isn't spread evenly throughout our region. In some cases,...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

10 Fun Events In Western New York This Weekend

We’re already about two weeks into June, but there is so much fun to be had before the month is over. For this weekend of June, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York, and after experiencing some recent rainfall, our fingers are crossed that this weekend has good, summer weather. If you can’t decide on what to do this weekend, don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

MLK Jr. Park Needs Your Help In Buffalo

One of Buffalo's crown jewel parks is in desperate need of cleaning and they could really use your help. With the Juneteenth of Buffalo Festival coming up soon, residents of Buffalo's MLK Park neighborhood and officials from the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy are looking for people to participate in a clean-up day at the park.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

100 Miles Of The 90 to Get Repaved In Western New York

One of Western New York's major thoroughfares is about to see a long-overdue facelift. The stretch of The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway between Buffalo and Rochester, more commonly known in these parts as "The 90", sees its fair share of motorists each year. According to New York State, over 14.6 million of them travel the stretch of the 90 between Rochester and Buffalo each year.
Hiding Buffalo’s History of Racism Behind a Cloak of Unity

Tension choked the air when a ten-foot-tall cross, wrapped in gasoline-soaked rags, burned wildly, as if to set the night on fire. The cross burned in the fall of 1980, on Jefferson Avenue, which runs through several Black neighborhoods that constitute the East Side of Buffalo, New York, and it punctuated a wave of terror in and around the city. A month earlier, on September 22nd, a Black fourteen-year-old boy had been shot in the head three times. Over the next two days, three other Black men were shot and killed. After ballistics testing, the police concluded that all four had been killed by the same weapon. Then, in early October, the bodies of two more Black men were found, beaten and stabbed to death. Both men had had their hearts cut out of their chests.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo educator honored by Time Magazine for innovated curriculum

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A long-time Buffalo Public School educator is in the national spotlight, selected as one of ten nationwide for Verizon’s Time Innovative Teacher Project. Fatima Morrell, associated superintendent for Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives for Buffalo Schools, is leading the way in city schools when...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo Science Academy students call for change in wake of mass shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of recent mass shootings, Buffalo Science Academy elementary school students called their local and state representatives to demand change. Students as young as 5 came up with ideas to make their school safer like electric fencing, armed security guards, tinted and bulletproof glass and changing gun laws.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

4 Ways to Spend a Beautiful Summer Day at The Roycroft Campus

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Summer is officially here in Buffalo! Western New Yorkers patiently wait all year long for the absolutely beautiful, sunny summer days that the season offers. That means now is the perfect time to soak it all up by finding the best things to do in and around the city.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Tops Announces Timeline For Reopening Jefferson Ave. Store In Buffalo

The tragic hate crime that left 10 people dead and 3 people injured at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo has also left the community without a major grocery store. The area is currently a food desert after the grocery store closed indefinitely. Not only was it an active crime scene, but it also is a reminder of the horrific crime that devastated a community.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Village of Depew building new all-inclusive playground

DEPEW, N.Y. — A new all-inclusive playground is coming soon to the Village of Depew!. The village posted on its official Facebook page on Wednesday saying in part, "The weather is finally cooperating and our contractor is installing the safety surface on the new all-inclusive playground at West Dawson between Columbia and Olmstead."
DEPEW, NY
masterdoctor.net

Pro-abortion leftists FIREBOMB Buffalo, NY pregnancy center

A group of pro-abortion leftists firebombed a pregnancy center located in the city of Buffalo in New York State. The attack came amid leftist outrage over a potential overturn of the Roe v. Wade abortion ruling. The National Review reported that pro-abortion group Jane's Revenge firebombed the Buffalo office of Christian pregnancy center...
BUFFALO, NY
US News and World Report

Dozens of Malnourished Rabbits Abandoned in Upstate NY Home

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A woman evicted from a house in upstate New York left her landlord a parting gift: nearly 60 malnourished rabbits hopping from room to room and in the basement. The woman now faces six misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty charges, according to the Niagara...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

