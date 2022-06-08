Penn State to host prospect committed to an SEC school; Lions officially welcome Demeioun Robinson: Newsstand

Demeioun "Chop" Robinson. (Photo credit: Penn State Athletics)

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for June 8 include the arrival of a top transfer portal commitment plus plans for an SEC commit to officially visit the Lions this weekend.

It’s time to dive into the top tweets and headlines about Penn State and college athletics on June 8.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with the fact that Demeioun “Chop” Robinson has now enrolled at Penn State.

The Lions list the former Maryland linebacker as a defensive end, of course. He initially checks in at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds. So, it’s expected that he’ll be tasked with working on adding weight this summer.

Robinson spent only one season with the Terps. He racked up 19 tackles (2.5 for loss) over 13 contests and started one of them. The former four-star recruit played his high school ball at Gaithersburg, Md., Quince Orchard, and visited Penn State during the recruiting process.

Now, after initially picking a different Big Ten East school, Robinson has circled back to the Lions. It’s a choice he called the “Best decision I made in my life,” in a Tuesday night tweet.

Next, we have a recruiting nugget to cover. Class of 2023 Alabama commit Elliot Washington will take an official visit to Penn State this weekend, he announced on social media Tuesday night.

Washington is a four-star corner that the On3 Consensus calls the nation’s No. 103 senior-to-be. He stands 5-foot-11, 187 pounds, and has been committed to the Tide since Jan. 31 of this year. Speed and versatility are the name of his game.

Finally, for this section, another recruit has confirmed an official visit. New York, N.Y., Blair Academy three-star safety Moussa Kane will also be at Penn State this weekend. All told, it’s going to be a very busy weekend for the Nittany Lions, as multiple official visitors are scheduled to be on hand.

Quote of the day

“The challenge is, when these rules were put in place, there were no real conversations. And we took a very different model and approach. There was a committee formed (in Penn State Athletics) and there was nobody from football on the committee. So, we have the ability to take an approach and a belief that we think is in Penn State’s best interests. We took that approach. But it doesn’t align with what the market is and with what we’re competing against.

“I’m not saying it’s right or wrong. Our approach was to teach the student-athletes how to be entrepreneurs. But anybody that works specifically in football knew what was coming. And for two years, we took an approach – I’m not saying it was wrong, but it’s very different than the model that people are working with now and what we’re competing against. So now we’re spending all our time trying to catch up because we took a different approach from a model perspective.”

—PSU coach James Franklin to BWI’s Nate Bauer.