Simmons Scoop: Contenders emerging for country's top prospects
On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons delivers the latest recruiting intel on several top prospects in this latest edition of Simmons Scoop.
On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons delivers the latest recruiting intel on several top prospects in this latest edition of Simmons Scoop.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0