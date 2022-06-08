Introducing Clemson's summer enrollees: Hunter Johnson

Greenville’s culinary scene has gained widespread acclaim over more than a decade, and much of the attention has been on downtown eateries. Many locals, however, are familiar with the outstanding Latino fusion cuisine at Gina Petti and Roberto Cortez’s Asada Restaurant on Wade Hampton Boulevard. The karaage chicken taco, churrasco steak, and guava and cheese empanadas are my personal favorites, but I’m continuing to work my way through their menu with each visit. The authentic flavors in dishes here are some that you can’t experience anywhere else in town. Asada continues a long tradition of great ethnic food in the building that Haus Edelweiss started in 1986.

2 DAYS AGO