Michigan football: Cade McNamara is ready for any, all competition

Cade McNamara is confident he'll win the starting job again in 2022. Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said it best earlier this year when he noted every position on the team is “leased, not owned.” That even includes a quarterback position that features are returning Big Ten champion and honorable mention all-Big Ten selection in Cade McNamara.

The senior hasn’t shied away from the competition, or any of the chatter about J.J. McCarthy. He’s well aware that some are predicting he’ll be replaced by the sophomore, and he knows his fellow quarterback’s strengths. But he also has confidence in his own ability, and he’s ready to take another step in 2022 — in more than one way.

It started in March, if not before.

“Over the course of spring ball, I definitely wanted to elevate my game,” McNamara told former Michigan All-American offensive lineman and new broadcast commentator Jon Jansen on the In the Trenches podcast. “I needed to be more of a force on the offense. I thought just overall me playing better was going to help the offense. And then I think a big part of what I needed to do was take even more of a leadership role. We lost some big leaders last year, and I think it’s my job now as the older guy to really help steer the ship ever more and help other guys get that train pushing in the right direction.”

Overall, he added, it’s getting the team together whether it’s helping the offense, getting guys going to run routes, helping the defense out with whatever they need or leading player-led workouts.

“I’ve got to be working out well and need to be pushing the other guys with me,” he said. “Helping each other in the way that iron sharpens iron. We’re in the weight room, and the harder we work as a group, it’s only the better for us.”

Michigan quarterback position comes with more responsbility

Whether they’re captains or not — and many have been over the years — the quarterbacks are team leaders. It’s their responsibility to make sure everyone is on the same page in the offense, and to try to keep everyone happy.

That’s not always easy, of course. But McNamara has embraced it since he first took meaningful snaps at Rutgers two years ago and led a comeback from 17 down.

Everyone on the offense has a job to do, of course. But it goes beyond that, the senior leader said.

“It’s my job for a guy who has that experience to teach them not just what the assignment is, but what every single possibility is on a single play of trying to execute that assignment,” he said. “I have the perspective that I can really help those guys, especially that running back room when they’re sitting right next to me in the pocket as I’m making calls, or the offensive lineman is making calls. It’s just a perfectly clear game of telephone and making sure everyone is assigned a line and ready to attack our job.

“Me being able to help them with the play, with the defense — and also with my experience on not just being a player on the field in games, but also being a leader and a guy who’s gone through three years of a Michigan education — I think I have a lot to offer for these dudes. When it comes to them getting playing time or whatever, when their time comes or whatever I can do to help, I’m willing to do it.”

There are a lot of guys in the room, he noted, and the communication has been great. He’s also looking forward to continuing that relationship with McCarthy and the other quarterbacks, he insisted.

“Competition is really healthy for any position,” the Michigan veteran said. “It really forces you to bring your best every single day. That’s all you can ask for. When you’re on a team … when you’re in a position group. That’s just an extremely healthy thing. That’s really good for the team, because we’re just getting that much better every single day.”

But he also bets on himself when it comes to winning the job, as any confident quarterback would. As he said earlier this year when assessing the quarterback battle, “I’m a Big Ten championship quarterback. That’s how I see it.”

“I have the perspective of knowing everything in this offense,” he said. “As the guys are coming in, our younger guys, they might have questions on what the offense is or what their job is, or how do they execute a play. Specifically, also, is what is the defense doing?

“I think I have a really good understanding of the defense. Obviously, I’m working to continue to grow that understanding.”

That will continue into the summer, and he insists he won’t stop working. But neither will McCarthy, setting up what should be an outstanding battle heading into the fall.