ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Walmart stops sales of coconut milk brand tied to monkey labor claims

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUTbT_0g4NMR1u00

(WXIN) -- Walmart has become the latest retailer to pull a brand of coconut milk linked to an investigation by People for the Ethical Treatments of Animals into forced monkey labor.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Charleston County deputy fired after deadly Mother’s Day crash; booked into detention center

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County deputy involved in a Mother’s Day crash that claimed the lives of three people has been fired from the sheriff’s office. Documents show the termination letter for Deputy Emily Pelletier was signed Friday just after 12:00 p.m. “As a result of the internal investigation, Emily Pelletier’s employment […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill Police: Runaway teen found safe

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A 16-year-old reported missing out of Richmond Hill has been found safe, police announced Friday. Earlier in the day, the Richmond Hill Police Department issued a call for the public’s help in locating China Hardee, who hadn’t been seen since Thursday night. She was considered a runaway. Shortly after 1 […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coconut Milk#Monkey#Retailer#Wxin
Real Simple

Jif Peanut Butter Recalled From Walmart, Sam's Club, and Other Retailers Nationwide Due to Salmonella Concerns

The J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling more than four dozen different Jif Peanut Butter products distributed and sold across the country due to potential salmonella contamination, per an announcement from the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets, including all Walmart stores and Sam's Club locations. Recalled items, which include several types of creamy, crunchy, reduced-fat, and natural peanut butter, have lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Consumers can find the lot codes are alongside the best-if-used-by date.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
Thrillist

Even More Peanut Butter Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

On May 20, Jif announced a significant peanut butter recall due to salmonella contamination that sickened at least 14 people and hospitalized two. That initial recall included 49 different products. Though the amount of peanut butter recalled isn't clear, as Jif did not respond to a request for comment from Thrillist. On May 23 and 24, the Food and Drug Administration issued five new recalls, all of which are linked to Jif.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Pets
BGR.com

Massive bacon recall includes 90 tons that need to be thrown out

Whenever customers or manufacturers discover traces of foreign objects in food and drinks, recalls promptly follow. These can be particles of glass or metal that ended up in the goods during manufacturing. Consuming them can lead to injuries. That’s why you should always avoid any food or drink that might contain traces of metal or glass. With that in mind, you should make sure you don’t eat the Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping from this new recall. These meat products might contain metal, which can obviously harm you if you eat it.
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

New chocolate recall: These chocolates can make you sick, so throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. issued a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago following contamination with Salmonella. Soon after that, the Coblentz Chocolate Company announced a chocolate recall tied directly to the contaminated JIF peanut butter. It turns out that Coblentz Chocolate isn’t the only one using JIF as an ingredient in chocolate products. Euphoria Chocolate Company also has a JIF-related recall of its own.
OREGON STATE
Popculture

General Tso Chicken Recall Issued

The grocery store chain Weis Markets recalled three different General Tso Chicken packages last week. The products were mislabeled, as they include milk ingredients not listed on the label. Consumers with a milk allergy could have severe symptoms if they consume the products. The ready-to-eat General Tso Chicken meals were...
VIRGINIA STATE
KROC News

Check Your Cupboards: Massive Candy Recall Issued in Minnesota

The FDA has just issued another food recall for Minnesota, and this one includes three kinds of popular candy. I'm trying to remember the last time I'd heard about a food recall that involved candy. It sounds kind of crazy, doesn't it? I mean, product recalls involving fresh produce or meat that is contaminated seem much more common. But candy? How can candy be contaminated?
MINNESOTA STATE
Popculture

McDonald's Offers Breakfast Sandwich Deal for Limited Time

McDonald's is hoping to help guests start their mornings right by helping them save a few bucks. For a limited time only, the Golden Arches is offering customers the chance to grab two fan-favorite breakfast sandwiches for just $5. The deal is currently being offered at participating McDonald's Canada locations....
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

JIF peanut butter recall: 49 different types were recalled – here’s the full list

We’ve got more bad news for peanut butter fans. After the Skippy recall from early April, you should be aware of a massive JIF peanut butter recall. The company has recalled 49 different types of JIF peanut butter after discovering traces of Salmonella during testing. That’s a bacteria that health agencies routinely test for, as it can cause severe illnesses that can be fatal in some groups of people.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Whole Foods Recall Issued, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Whole Foods Markets' popular red lentil dal has been recalled due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall applies to Bakkavor USA's Red Lentil Dal produced in Charlotte, North Carolina and sold in Whole Foods stores all over the U.S. The recall was announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
CHARLOTTE, NC
foodsafetynews.com

Salmonella finding closes factory and prompts large-scale recall

A poultry company in England has halted production at one of its sites after finding Salmonella in chicken. Dozens of products have been recalled. Cranswick said the facility in Hull will remain closed until an investigation into the possible cause of contamination has been completed. A routine internal inspection identified...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Why Food Labels Have Consumers Asking Where The Meat Is

Technology is growing in the food industry, and we don't just mean robots taking fast food orders. It's also shaping what foods we can eat. Cell-based cultivated meat was introduced in 2013 by Dutch scientist Mark Post, according to The Guardian. The pharmacologist utilized 20,000 muscle fibers from a cow that were carefully grown into the shape of a hamburger.
AGRICULTURE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy