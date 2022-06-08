Walmart stops sales of coconut milk brand tied to monkey labor claims

The J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling more than four dozen different Jif Peanut Butter products distributed and sold across the country due to potential salmonella contamination, per an announcement from the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets, including all Walmart stores and Sam's Club locations. Recalled items, which include several types of creamy, crunchy, reduced-fat, and natural peanut butter, have lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Consumers can find the lot codes are alongside the best-if-used-by date.
Comments / 0