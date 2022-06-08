ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Sandler Attends ‘Hustle’ Premiere With Mom Judy: See the Sweet Photos From Their Outing

By Samantha Agate
 3 days ago
Golden Globe nominee Adam Sandler brought the sweetest date to the premiere of his new film, Hustle! The funnyman walked the red carpet with his mom, Judy Sandler, at a special screening of the movie in Philadelphia on Tuesday, June 7.

While the Uncut Gems actor went for a casual look with a white button-down shirt, blue pants and orange sneakers, his mom rocked leopard print pants and a black blouse. She accessorized her look with a beaded necklace and platform sandals. The mother-son pair could not wipe the smiles off their faces during the big night.

In the Netflix film, Adam portrays Stanley Sugerman, a basketball scout who tries to help an athlete make it into the NBA. While his performance is already being praised for being unlike anything he has ever done before, he has his mom to thank for helping encourage him to find his confidence on screen.

“My mother said how great I was all the time. I started to believe her,” he said during a segment on 60 Minutes in August 2020. “But my father would be like, “You’re great, but you ain’t that great.”

Adam has always been very close to his parents. His father, Stanley Sandler, died in 2003 shortly after the comedian wed his wife, Jackie Sandler. Together, they welcomed two daughters, Sadie and Sunny. Since becoming a dad, the Grown Ups star has taken some of the advice his parents gave him growing up and passed it down to his own children.

“Now, I understand why my folks were always saying, ‘Be nice and be safe. Make sure everyone in the family is OK,’” Adam shared during a June 2014 interview with HuffPost. “That’s the most important thing. Making sure everyone in the family is OK is the most important thing. If the family hurts, then you hurt.”

Both Sadie and Sunny have appeared in several of their father’s films over the years including Hubie Halloween and Grown Ups. Judy has also put her acting chops on display in her son’s movies including I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Blended and Sandy Wexler. Though she has appeared in a few films with her son, Adam shared the hilarious reason why his mom has not seen several of the movies during an April 2017 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“It’s a horrible thing,” Adam revealed about his mom not knowing how to use Netflix. At the time, he was promoting Sandy Wexler. “This is my third movie for Netflix that my mother won’t see.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Adam and Judy from the Hustle premiere.

