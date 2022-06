As gas prices continue to rise to over $5 a gallon, a group of Maine legislators have sought answers from Attorney General Aaron Frey. In a letter sent Thursday, members and leadership from both the House and Senate asked Frey to open an investigation over whether there has been any “market manipulation” in recent price hikes. “We cannot sit idly by and do nothing while people all across our state continue to struggle”, they wrote. “If petroleum companies are engaging in price gouging or other illegal activities, they should be held accountable.” According to the Portland Press Herald, a spokesperson for the Maine Attorney General’s Office said that they are giving the letter “careful consideration.”

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO