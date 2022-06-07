Carol Sholander

Carol A. Sholander (nee Frank), 88, of Point Pleasant passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Carol was raised in Maplewood, New Jersey and has lived in Point Pleasant since 1955. Carol worked at Point Pleasant Hospital and the Bay Head Yacht Club. She loved long road trips to Florida with her husband, Edward, and more frequent trips to Atlantic City. When not going out for drives with Edward, she loved riding her bike everywhere.

Carol was fond of crocheting, shopping, and eating out (as opposed to cooking at home). She opened her home to many family gatherings, took great care prepping trick-or-treat bags at Halloween, and made sure everyone was happy, fed, and kept in line. Affectionately known to her great-grandchildren as one half of “the Greats” she truly was just that and was loved by all who knew her.

Carol is survived by her beloved husband of sixty-nine years, Edward, her sons and daughters, Gary Sholander, Donna Siegel, Eddie Sholander, Scott Sholander, CarolAnn Baran and her husband, Ed, and Michael Sholander and his wife, Bonnie. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Cathy and her husband, Mark, Andrew, Ashley, E.J., Kaitlyn, Tricia, Matthew, Meghan, Blaise, and Michael; and great grandchildren, Juliette, Annabelle, Eliza, Eloise, Harper, and Harlow.

Services were held at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant. For condolences and tributes please visit http://www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com .