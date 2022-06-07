ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, NJ

Carol Sholander

By Sofia Iannuzzo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fc5BF_0g4N4G1k00

Carol A. Sholander (nee Frank), 88, of Point Pleasant passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Carol was raised in Maplewood, New Jersey and has lived in Point Pleasant since 1955. Carol worked at Point Pleasant Hospital and the Bay Head Yacht Club. She loved long road trips to Florida with her husband, Edward, and more frequent trips to Atlantic City. When not going out for drives with Edward, she loved riding her bike everywhere.

Carol was fond of crocheting, shopping, and eating out (as opposed to cooking at home). She opened her home to many family gatherings, took great care prepping trick-or-treat bags at Halloween, and made sure everyone was happy, fed, and kept in line. Affectionately known to her great-grandchildren as one half of “the Greats” she truly was just that and was loved by all who knew her.

Carol is survived by her beloved husband of sixty-nine years, Edward, her sons and daughters, Gary Sholander, Donna Siegel, Eddie Sholander, Scott Sholander, CarolAnn Baran and her husband, Ed, and Michael Sholander and his wife, Bonnie. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Cathy and her husband, Mark, Andrew, Ashley, E.J., Kaitlyn, Tricia, Matthew, Meghan, Blaise, and Michael; and great grandchildren, Juliette, Annabelle, Eliza, Eloise, Harper, and Harlow.

Services were held at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant. For condolences and tributes please visit http://www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maplewood, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Point Pleasant, NJ
State
Florida State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
Person
Kaitlyn
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy