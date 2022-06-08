ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

WATCH: Traffic camera captures powerful Kansas storm

By Nexstar Media Wire, Juan Cisneros
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHWLC_0g4N0igo00

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. ( WDAF ) — A traffic camera in Overland Park, Kansas, captured wild video as storms passed through the area Tuesday.

Moments into the video, which was released by police, a flash of lightning affects the traffic lights and rain and possibly hail begin to fall heavily.

Powerful winds start pushing the water in one direction before abruptly switching directions, giving indications of a power weather event in the area.

Sullivan County blind man climbing America’s highest peak

The National Weather Service is still investigating the storms and has not yet confirmed a tornado in the area.

Damage spread throughout the region, especially in Johnson County, Kansas. Nearly 50,000 people in the Kansas City area were without power Wednesday morning.

Evergy was working to restore power to everyone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Two tornadoes touch down in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service says two weak tornadoes struck communities in east central Indiana, causing minor damage to a fire station and other buildings. An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph struck near the Rush County town of Arlington shortly after 4 p.m....
ENVIRONMENT
KCTV 5

NWS: 2 additional tornadoes happened in Miami County overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday night, the local National Weather Service Office said that two additional tornadoes are confirmed to have occurred as storms passed through the metro area the night before. Both tornadoes happened in Miami county, Kansas, and were rated EF0. See the tweet below from...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
cbs4indy.com

Two tornadoes struck Indiana Wednesday and more rain is likely Friday

The Indianapolis National Weather Service damage surveys confirmed two tornadoes touched down Wednesday. An EF1 tornado with 100 mph winds struck Arlington in Rush county at 4:08pm. An EF0 tornado with 85 mph winds struck Summitville in Madison county at 6:13pm. A dozen counties were under severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday afternoon and evening, and 3 counties saw tornado warnings issued. So far this has been an active year for severe storms with 12 confirmed tornadoes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Overland Park, KS
Sports
City
Overland Park, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Kansas City, KS
WGN Radio

PHOTOS: Severe weather, tornadoes hit Ohio

Tornado warnings have been issued throughout the evening in counties including Champaign, Clark, Miami, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren. 2 NEWS crews are at the scene of reported damage by the storms along with possible tornado sightings.
DAYTON, OH
iheart.com

Huge Tornadoes touch down throughout Ohio and cause MASSIVE Damage

Multiple tornadoes ripped throughout Ohio yesterday causing not only severe damage but wide spread power outages. A major tornado still not rated yet hit Tipp City, Ohio, just outside of Dayton at 6:22 p.m. This large tornado hit severely damaged the Meijer Distribution Center in the area. Accuweather reports "Tipp...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Camera#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
westkentuckystar.com

10,000 motorcycles converge on Hogrock this weekend

Hogrock, an adult-only motorcycle rally held annually in Cave-In-Rock, Ill., is going on this weekend. Up to 10,000 motorcyclists are converging on Hardin County to the Hogrock Ranch and Campground, and the surrounding area. Many bikes headed to the four-day party in southern Illinois are moving through western Kentucky and...
CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL
cbs4indy.com

Severe storms in Indiana this afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off dry with a few clouds and comfortable conditions. That will change as we head into the afternoon as a line of strong to severe storms makes its way into Indiana. Stronger storms Wednesday. Wednesday will start off dry and temperatures will...
WLWT 5

NWS: 6 tornadoes touched down across Ohio during Wednesday's storms

CINCINNATI — The National Weather Service confirmed six tornadoes touched down across Ohio during Wednesday's storms. In Greater Cincinnati, an EF0 tornado touched down in Brown County near Sardinia. Throughout the county, the wind whipped down large trees in the rural part of our area and scattered debris everywhere.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 59

7-vehicle crash leaves 1 woman in grave condition

INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 4:50 p.m. Thursday, IMPD was dispatched to the intersection of East 52nd Street and North Keystone Ave. According to a preliminary investigation, six vehicles were stopped at the light northbound at the intersection. A seventh vehicle, a white Lincoln, struck one of the vehicles that was stopped. This then resulted in a chain reaction, causing damage to all seven vehicles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kbsi23.com

“Poisonous Plant” spreading through southern Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A poisonous plant may be spreading to southeast Missouri. Poison Hemlock is the name of this deadly plant. It is not common to Missouri but is spreading through southern Illinois. Poison Hemlock is an exotic weed plant in the carrot family. The plant looks similar...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 59

Risk of rolling blackouts in Indiana with summer heat

Kristen Eskow investigates if Indiana could see power outages this summer. Risk of rolling blackouts in Indiana with summer …. Shelbyville men net catfish with adult toy in stomach …. Hoosiers could get $225 payment under governor’s …. Thursdays on the Mall. Indiana Humanities Novel Conversations. Where is Sherman?...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Central Indiana will have a risk for severe storms Wednesday afternoon

Large hail, damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible across central Indiana Wednesday afternoon. As a warm front rises northward a risk for severe storms will develop across the southern half of central Indiana. More than one way to receive weather warnings may become necessary. Now is a good time for everyone to review their severe weather safety plan. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely.
CENTRAL, IN
Fox 59

Easy method for landscaping: Use rocks!

INDIANAPOLIS – This is the time of year thousands of Hoosiers start outdoor projects. One of the biggest projects can also be fairly simple and inexpensive. There are many benefits to landscaping, especially with rocks. Did you know you can burn at least 500 calories an hour putting in a rock landscape? That’s the same rate of calorie burning as playing tennis. It’s also a quick way to make an area around your house look manicured. That was the idea one homeowner in Speedway had when she chose to put rocks in certain areas around her house.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy