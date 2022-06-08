ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Mass shooting victims make emotional pleas to lawmakers

By Tom Palmer, Sydney Kalich
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — “I don’t want it to happen again,” 11-year-old fourth-grader Miah Cerrillo said recounting the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre she survived.

“I took my friend’s blood and put it all over me,” she said in the video, describing how her teacher and her friend were shot and killed in front of her. “And I thought he would come back to the room.”

Miah spoke out in pre-recorded video testimony as family members of victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Uvalde and in Buffalo, New York , appeared before members of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform Wednesday.

Miah is dealing with the trauma she suffered during the shooting, and healing from physical injuries that include bullet fragments in her back.

She said she is afraid to go back to school for fear of another shooting. She said students must “have security,” shaking her head “no” when asked if she feels safe.

“She’s not the same little girl that I used to play with,” Miah’s father, Miguel Cerrillo, told the committee. “I came because I could’ve lost my baby girl.”

He described Miah, his middle child, as “everything, not only for me but her siblings and her mother.”

Actor McConaughey urges gun reform at White House briefing

Cerrillo pleaded for some kind of change to protect children in school.

“I wish something would change, not only for our kids, but every single kid in the world, because schools are not safe anymore,” he said.

Cerrillo said his daughter wanted to appear in person and explain what she experienced because “she wants to make safer schools.”

The parents of Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, a fourth-grader killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting, also made an emotional plea in their testimony, asking the committee to remember her as more than “just a number.”

Felix and Kimberly Rubio recounted finding out about their daughter’s death hours after leaving Lexi’s school awards ceremony on the morning of the shooting.

To get to the elementary school, Kimberly Rubio said she ran barefoot for a mile with her sandals in her hand and with her husband by her side.

“Soon after we received the news that our daughter was among the 19 students and two teachers that died as a result of gun violence,” she said, fighting through tears.

“We told her we loved her and we would pick her up after school,” Kimberly Rubio said, recounting the last time she spent with her daughter. “I left my daughter at that school, and that decision will haunt me for the rest of my life.”

She said that Lexi would have made a positive change in the world if she had been given the chance.

“Somewhere out there, there’s a mom listening to our testimony, thinking I can’t even imagine their pain, not knowing that our reality will one day be hers unless we act now,” Kimberly Rubio said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZG5S_0g4N0gvM00
    Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grade student at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and survivor of the mass shooting appears on a screen during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fo17Y_0g4N0gvM00
    Felix Rubio and Kimberly Rubio, parents of Lexi Rubio 10, a victim of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, appear on a screen as they testify remotely during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RW2JA_0g4N0gvM00
    Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman, 20, was shot in the neck during the Buffalo Tops supermarket mass shooting and survived, testifies during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYhrk_0g4N0gvM00
    Miguel Cerrillo, father of Miah Cerrillo a fourth grade student at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, wipes his eye as he testifies during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

“What in the world is wrong with this country? Children should not be armed with weapons,” Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Zaire Goodman, said during her testimony. “Parents who provide their children with guns should be held accountable.”

Zaire, 20, worked at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire in what authorities have termed a racist attack . He was shot in the neck and the back, injuries from which he is still recovering.

“To the lawmakers who feel that we do not need stricter gun laws, let me paint a picture for you,” she said. “My son, Zaire, has a hole in the right side of his neck. Two on his back and another on his left leg — caused by an exploding bullet from an AR-15. As I clean his wounds, I can feel pieces of that bullet in his back. Shrapnel will be left inside of his body for the rest of his life. Now, I want you to picture that exact scenario for one of your children.

Restorative justice ignites classroom discipline debate

Ten people were killed when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire on Black shoppers in the Buffalo grocery store. Less than two weeks later, another teenage gunman with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire at Robb Elementary, killing 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.

Dr. Roy Guerrero, a pediatrician in Uvalde, described to the House panel the bloody scene he witnessed while treating wounded students in the emergency room.

“I know I’ll never forget what I saw that day,” he said, describing children who had been “pulverized” and “decapitated” by bullets.

“Those mothers’ cries, I will never get out of my head,” Guerrero said.

“Innocent children all over the country today are dead because laws and policy allow people to buy weapons before they’re legally old enough to even buy a pack of beer,” Guerrero continued. “They’re dead because restrictions have been allowed to lapse.”

The son of Ruth Whitfield, an 86-year-old woman killed in the Buffalo supermarket, challenged Congress Tuesday to act against the “cancer of white supremacy” and the nation’s epidemic of gun violence.

“What are you doing? You were elected to protect us,” Garnell Whitfield Jr. told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Is there nothing that you personally are willing to do to stop the cancer of white supremacy and the domestic terrorism it inspires?” he asked. “If there is nothing, then, respectfully, Senators … you should yield your positions of authority and influence to others that are willing to lead on this issue.”

After Columbine: Quick police action vital in mass shootings

Senators have been meeting privately in a small bipartisan group headed by Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, trying to hash out a compromise that could actually become law.

President Joe Biden has been meeting with the group in an attempt to secure a deal.

“As a nation, we have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Biden said last month in the days after the Uvalde shooting . “I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. Don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.”

The Democratic-led House passed a bill raising the minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic weapon to 21 Wednesday. But the legislation has almost no chance of becoming law as the Senate pursues negotiations focused on improving mental health programs, bolstering school security and enhancing background checks.

But the House bill does allow Democratic lawmakers a chance to frame for voters in November where they stand on policies that polls show are widely supported.

Lawmakers have been here before — unable to pass any substantial gun safety laws in decades in the face of steep objections from Republicans in Congress, some conservative Democrats and the fierce lobby of gun owners and the National Rifle Association. No major legislation has made it into law since the 1994 assault weapons ban, which has since expired.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Buffalo, NY
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Trump dings Abbott and other Republicans for pulling out NRA meeting after shooting in Uvalde

Former President Donald Trump mocked other Republicans for pulling out of the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston after the shooting in Uvalde killed 21 people earlier this week.Mr Trump addressed the annual meeting at the George R Brown Convention Center just three days after Salvador Ramos opened fire and killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.“And unlike some, I didn’t disappoint you by not showing up,” Mr Trump told the crowd to applause.Many Texas’s top Republican officials were slated to address the annual meeting. But many--including Senator John Cornyn, Lieutenant Governor...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mcconaughey
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
Mic

Republicans have pinpointed the real villain in the Uvalde shooting: Doors

Yesterday I recommended that murder-abetting conservative ghouls find a new soundbite to replace their tried and true and thoroughly debunked cliche of “a good guy with a gun.” Today, just 48 hours after a gunman shot and killed 19 children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, it seems that Republican lawmakers and opinion shapers have heeded my advice by rapidly coalescing around a new trope: The Uvalde massacre could have been easily prevented, if not for the dastardly interference of doors.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#School Security#School Violence#Politics Federal#White House
buzzfeednews.com

The Children Who Survived The Uvalde Shooting Now Need Money For Therapy

After witnessing a massacre in their classrooms, sustaining injuries from gunshot wounds, losing many of their friends and cousins, and experiencing unfathomable trauma, the children who survived the Uvalde school shooting are now relying on GoFundMe to cover the massive costs of their therapy and medical expenses. Several children at...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

11-year-old Uvalde survivor who covered herself in blood and played dead to testify to Congress

An 11-year-old who survived the Uvalde shooting by smearing a deceased classmate’s blood over her body and playing dead will testify before Congress next week.Miah Cerillo will join those impacted by the Buffalo shooting to speak before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform for a hearing on 8 June titled “The Urgent Need to Address the Gun Violence Epidemic”.“It is my hope that all my colleagues will listen with an open heart as gun violence survivors and loved ones recount one of the darkest days of their lives,” congresswoman Carolyn Maloney of New York, a Democrat who sits...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Ted Cruz ‘disappointed’ that officials dropped out of NRA meeting after Uvalde massacre

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is defending his decision to speak at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston just days after a gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school less than 300 miles away. Mr Cruz said he “thought it was important” to attend the conference despite the carnage while speaking on an episode of his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz.After his co-host pointed out that “a lot of people” — including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Representative Dan Crenshaw, and his Senate colleague John Cornyn — had declined to make...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Uvalde attack survivor, 11, covered herself in friend's blood

A student who survived the Uvalde shooting by covering herself in a classmate's blood has told Congress of the moment her teacher was killed during the massacre. "He told her goodnight, and shot her in the head," Miah Cerillo, 11, said. "And then he shot some of my classmates." The...
UVALDE, TX
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy