Arrest Made in 52nd & O Street Crash

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 10:47 p.m. a black Ford Taurus operated by Kyvell Stark, and sole occupant, was travelling westbound on O Street when it struck a white Toyota Corolla driven by Emily Siebenhor with Edith Hermosillo as a passenger. Ms. Siebenhor was eastbound on O Street while turning northbound onto 52nd Street. The front end of Mr. Stark's vehicle struck the passenger side of Ms. Siebenhor’s vehicle. After the initial impact, both vehicles left the roadway and continued over to the north side sidewalk west of the intersection area striking multiple bystanders who had gathered to observe an event where vehicles traveled along O Street over the Memorial Day weekend.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, 20-year-old Emily Siebenhor, and her passenger, 22-year-old Edith Hermosillo, both succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene. Twenty bystanders sought medical care as a result of the crash, two of which remain hospitalized.

In the days that followed this tragic incident, the Lincoln Police Department crash investigators analyzed evidence, interviewed witnesses and were able to determine the circumstances that caused this collision. Electronic data collected from Stark’s vehicle showed the vehicle was traveling close to 90mph moments before the collision. Upon the officers' arrival at the scene and contacting Mr. Stark, officers suspected he was impaired due to possibly drugs or alcohol. It was determined that Mr. Stark was under the influence of marijuana.

On June 7, 2022, 18-year-old Kyvell Stark turned himself in to the Lancaster County Jail and our investigator. He was lodged for two counts of Manslaughter and two counts of Driving Under the Influence with Serious Bodily Injury.

The Lincoln Police Department continues to extend our condolences to the deceased's family and friends and ask the public to respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of their loved ones.