Arrest Made in 52nd & O Street Crash

 5 days ago

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 10:47 p.m. a black Ford Taurus operated by Kyvell Stark, and sole occupant, was travelling westbound on O Street when it struck a white Toyota Corolla driven by Emily Siebenhor with Edith Hermosillo as a passenger. Ms. Siebenhor was eastbound on O Street while turning northbound onto 52nd Street. The front end of Mr. Stark's vehicle struck the passenger side of Ms. Siebenhor’s vehicle. After the initial impact, both vehicles left the roadway and continued over to the north side sidewalk west of the intersection area striking multiple bystanders who had gathered to observe an event where vehicles traveled along O Street over the Memorial Day weekend.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, 20-year-old Emily Siebenhor, and her passenger, 22-year-old Edith Hermosillo, both succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene. Twenty bystanders sought medical care as a result of the crash, two of which remain hospitalized.

In the days that followed this tragic incident, the Lincoln Police Department crash investigators analyzed evidence, interviewed witnesses and were able to determine the circumstances that caused this collision. Electronic data collected from Stark’s vehicle showed the vehicle was traveling close to 90mph moments before the collision. Upon the officers' arrival at the scene and contacting Mr. Stark, officers suspected he was impaired due to possibly drugs or alcohol. It was determined that Mr. Stark was under the influence of marijuana.

On June 7, 2022, 18-year-old Kyvell Stark turned himself in to the Lancaster County Jail and our investigator. He was lodged for two counts of Manslaughter and two counts of Driving Under the Influence with Serious Bodily Injury.

The Lincoln Police Department continues to extend our condolences to the deceased's family and friends and ask the public to respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of their loved ones.

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for June 10

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 27 with 21 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 6 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: elevated yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact...
Update Regarding 52nd & O Street Crash

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 10:47 pm, a black Ford Taurus was travelling westbound on O Street when it struck a white Toyota Corolla that had been eastbound and was turning northbound onto 52nd Street. After the initial impact, both vehicles left the roadway and traveled over the north sidewalk area of O Street, west of North 52nd Street, striking multiple people who had gathered to observe an event where vehicles traveled along O Street over the Memorial Day weekend.
Lincoln has One Death From COVID-19

Deaths reported today: 1, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 30 with 24 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 6 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of South 70th Street to Close June 6

Beginning Monday, June 6, South 70th Street between Rokeby and Saltillo roads will close for a roundabout and watermain installation project at the intersection of South 70th Street and Carger Lane. This work is scheduled to be completed in early October. The recommended detour is Rokeby Road to South 84th...
Lincoln, Nebraska

Walk-in Vaccination Clinics at Elementary Schools to Continue

Booster doses now available for children ages 5 to 11. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) will continue to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at local elementary schools throughout June. All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, first booster doses for age 5 and older, and second booster doses for those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems.
Lincoln, Nebraska

North 14th Street Improvement Project Begins June 6

Beginning Monday, June 6, North 14th Street between Adams Street and Atlas Avenue will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move improvement project. Intermittent lane closures will also occur between Atlas Avenue and Superior Street. StarTran Route 41-Havelock bus stops will be closed. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed in the fall.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Assault with Weapon | 7300 A Street

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a 17-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a grazing gunshot wound to the left side of his head. The victim had been transported to the hospital by a friend. The injury is not considered life threatening. Officers determined the victim and some of his friends met up with a group of individuals at Seacrest Field, 7300 A Street, following a social media feud between the groups. At some point, a male wearing a mask over his face exited a vehicle with a handgun and shot towards the vehicle the victim was in, striking both the vehicle and the victim.
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Elevated Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move to elevated yellow after remaining in mid-yellow for three consecutive weeks. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate but continues to increase. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Bricks of Honor Event June 11

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to the Bricks of Honor dedication event at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11 at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, 3200 Memorial Drive. The program recognizes veterans whose family and friends have purchased a dedication brick over the past year for Veterans Memorial Garden. It also commemorates the founding of the Veterans Memorial Garden.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from June 13 through 19:. Footcare and blood pressure clinic, Northeast Senior Center (appointments required by calling 402-441-7151) – 9 a.m. Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards,...
Lincoln, Nebraska

End of School Traffic Enforcement Results | May 2022

The Lincoln Police Department just completed its annual End of School traffic enforcement project. The project was conducted May 2, 2022 through May 25, 2022 with specific emphasis placed on traffic enforcement in and around the various school zones throughout the city. The project, funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office, resulted in the following violations:
Lincoln, Nebraska

Applicants Sought for Library Board Vacancy

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) is accepting applications through Wednesday, July 13, to fill a vacancy on the Lincoln City Libraries Board of Trustees. Members of the seven-member board are appointed by the Lincoln City Council, with the seven-year term running from September 1, 2022, through August 31, 2029. The current board will review the applications and forward its recommendations to the City Council.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Investigating Shooting Deaths | 30th & P Street

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the shooting deaths of two men and the injury of a third victim. At approximately 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, officers responded to the area of 30th and P Street after a man called 911 to report he had been shot. Officers found two shooting victims inside of a residence. Life saving measures were attempted but both men, ages 42 and 26, succumbed to their injuries.
Lincoln, Nebraska

O Street Traffic Enforcement Project | May 2022

In an effort to help reduce traffic crashes and promote motor vehicle safety, the Lincoln Police Department will be partnering with the Nebraska State Patrol for a high visibility traffic enforcement detail. The objective is to impact illicit driving behavior and promote safe and responsible driving. The detail will be conducted Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29, 2022 with an emphasis on O Street between 17th and 84th Streets.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Investigating Shooting Outside of Downtown Bar

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people during the early morning hours of May 21, 2022. At 2:38 am, officers heard gunshots in the 1100 block of O Street. Officers located the three victims with gunshot wounds outside a bar. All three victims were taken to a local hospital. One victim is in life threatening condition, one victim is in critical but stable condition, and one victim was treated and released for their injuries.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Arrests Made in Homicide Investigation | 2800 block of F Street

On May 19, 2022, at approximately 6:29 a.m. Lincoln Police officers responded to a report of two males fighting in the 2800 block of F Street. When officers arrived, they located a 57-year-old male who was unresponsive. Officers attempted life saving measures and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Lincoln, Nebraska

