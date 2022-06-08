ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 is reminding everyone of Jedi: Fallen Order

By Molly Edwards
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 ! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode of the Star Wars show on Disney Plus!

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 took the titular Jedi Master deep into the heart of the Fortress Inquisitorius, and it's reminding everyone of Jedi: Fallen Order . Spoilers for the game follow!

The video game's finale also takes place in the underwater Fortress, and both the show and game include a sequence where the windows break and the rushing waters must be held back by the Force.

In the Disney Plus show, Obi-Wan keeps the water at bay until he can unleash it to wipe out some stormtroopers, while in the game, Darth Vader repels the water while Cal Kestis and Cere Junda escape.

"I've seen that move before!" says one person, complete with a picture comparing both moments.

There were more similarities in the show, too, with Cal and Obi-Wan both sneaking into the Fortress by swimming underwater, and a Purge Trooper seen in one moment of the Disney Plus show.

"That entire episode is basically the last third of JEDI: FALLEN ORDER. I love it," says another person . "Cal Kestis/Jedi Fallen Order stans watching the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi knowing Cal and the Mantis crew broke into Fortress Inquisitorius years before Obi-Wan did," points out this fan .

"That episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi was so similar to Fallen Order, even down to how he got into the Fortress," thinks someone else . "The amount of Fallen Order things in this episode has me ASCENDING," is this excited fan's response .

"This week's episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi was a wonderful Jedi Fallen Order/A New Hope remix and once again, continued to deliver incredible character moments," is another person's thoughts . "A little disappointed there was no Jedi Fallen Order cameo/mention this ep especially since they were on Nur, in the fortress and even added lots of elements that were in the game. Anyway, still hoping for it in the last two eps," says this fan .

"Definitely the best Obi-Wan Kenobi episode so far today. Good directing, action and story, and very strong Jedi: Fallen Order vibes. Looking forward to the final two!" is another person's verdict .

This isn't the first parallel with Fallen Order, either. Episode 3 hinted that Reva could be headed down the same path as the Third Sister , Trilla, who in the video game was killed by Vader. Episode 4 also revealed a dark secret at the heart of the Fortress, which gives a Clone Wars character a sinister cameo .

The next installment of the Disney Plus show is arriving soon – you can see our Obi-Wan Kenobi release schedule to find out exactly when the next installment drops in your time zone. For more on the series, check out our interviews with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen on their favorite memories filming the show and how their characters' relationship has changed , as well as Christensen on why he didn't speak to George Lucas before returning as Darth Vader and Moses Ingram on playing the galaxy's newest villain , Reva.

For everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away, here's our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.

ClutchPoints

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 ending explained

After the harrowing events of episode three, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s mission to return a young Leia Organa back to her adoptive parents is in peril. This week’s chapter of the old Jedi’s adventure just raises the stakes. Here is what you need to know about Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 ending explained.
ComicBook

No, Star Wars Continuity Was Not Broken by Obi-Wan Kenobi

Back in 1977, audiences who witnessed Star Wars: A New Hope learned that there was a history between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi, ultimately leading to Kenobi's death at the hands of the Sith Lord. In 2005, audiences saw what they assumed to be the last confrontation they had together prior to the events of A New Hope, which recontextualized Vader's line in the 1977 film, "I sense something, A presence I've not felt since..." The new Disney+ series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi has once again recontextualized that piece of 1977 dialogue, or at least confirmed that their last meeting was not on Mustafar. Despite the cries of a vocal minority of audiences, after four episodes of the new series, Obi-Wan Kenobi has not broken the overall continuity of the Star Wars series, especially in regards to the relationship between Obi-Wan and Leia Organa. Or, at least, it hasn't broken continuity yet.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Confirms Grim Fate for The Clone Wars Character

Obi-Wan Kenobi returned to Disney+ this week with its fourth episode. The episode sees Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) infiltrating Fortress Inquisitorius -- located on the water moon Nur in the Mustafar system -- to rescue Princess Leia from the clutches of the Inquisitorious. While deep inside the bowels of the fortress, he discovers something much darker. SPOILERS follow for Obi-Wan Kenobi's fourth episode, "Part IV."
Polygon

Obi-Wan Kenobi reintroduced an old — and best abandoned — Star Wars fan fixation

For a franchise as huge as Star Wars, finding new ways to thrill audiences isn’t so much an obligation as it is smart business. Yet, for Lucasfilm and its parent company, Disney, keeping the nearly 50-year-old series feeling fresh has become a circuitous, Kessel Run kind of quagmire. What is truly the way: retroactively welding heretofore unrevealed story beats onto their lore, or exploring the uncharted cosmic expanses of this galaxy far, far away? Play the hits or gently remix them?
Hayden Christensen
George Lucas
Ewan Mcgregor
ScreenCrush

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Every Episode 4 Easter Egg

This week’s Obi-Wan Kenobi is Episode 4 — and Episode IV of the original Star Wars series was 1977’s A New Hope. So it’s probably not a coincidence that this “Episode IV” has so many references to A New Hope. There’s a mission to rescue Leia from the Empire, intense interrogation scenes, and heroes who disguise themselves as Imperial soldiers.
Elle

Stranger Things Fans Spot Hints That Vecna Has Been Around Since Season One

While Stranger Things season 4 is full of great moments with the series' beloved characters, '80s vibes (hello, Kate Bush) and extra-long episodes, it doubles as one of the show's scariest seasons yet, thanks to Vecna, its terrifying monster. Some very observant fans spotted several clues that Vecna actually isn't...
ComicBook

Andrew Lincoln’s Netflix Horror Series Releases First Teaser Trailer

Andrew Lincoln is opening a Cabinet of Curiosities with Guillermo del Toro. The Walking Dead star returns to television in the first teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, the Netflix anthology horror series previously titled Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight. Described by Netflix as "a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror," Cabinet of Curiosities sees Lincoln starring opposite Essie Davis in one of "8 blood-curdling tales" from Davis' The Babadook director Jennifer Kent. Watch the trailer revealed during Netflix's Geeked Week below.
ComicBook

Day Shift: Jamie Foxx Stars in New Netflix Vampire Movie

Netflix's Geeked Week is in full swing, giving fans a look at the streaming platform's upcoming series and films and all things, well, geek and among those offerings is a look at Spider-Man: Now Way Home star Jamie Foxx's upcoming vampire slayer film, Day Shift. The film is set to debut on Netflix on August 12th and now, this behind-the-scenes video is giving audiences a taste of what's in store when the R-rated film arrives this summer. You can check it out for yourself in the video below.
The Independent

Jurassic World Dominion review: Yikes!

Dir: Colin Trevorrow. Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong, Omar Sy. 12A, 146 minutes.Jurassic World Dominion, which doles out fan service like it’s being held at gunpoint, features a shot of Dr Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) tearing her sunnies off in wild disbelief. We are, of course, meant to think of the very same moment in Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park when she and Dr Alan Grant (Sam Neill) first set eyes on a real-life dinosaur. It was also the first time audiences ever saw them, in...
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion Rotten Tomatoes Early Score Is Out

The review embargo for Jurassic World Dominion has arrived and with it the first numbers from Rotten Tomatoes, and things are not looking good for the finale of the trilogy. As of this writing, the sequel's score is sitting at 39% and is continuing to fall, putting it in Rotten territory and making it the worst rated film in the franchise. For context, the ratings for the series sit at: Jurassic Park, 92%; The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 53%; Jurassic Park III, 48%; Jurassic World, 71%; Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 47%; and Jurassic World Dominion, 39%. As you can expect, the critics are not being kind, but some still found something to like about it.
